Home / India News / Linking of Aadhaar details with voter ID not yet begun, says govt

Linking of Aadhaar details with voter ID not yet begun, says govt

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also said no targets have been given for linking Aadhaar details with the electoral photo identity card

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said linking of Aadhaar is process-driven. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 9:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The linking of Aadhaar details with voter identity cards has not yet begun, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said linking of Aadhaar is process-driven.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He also said no targets have been given for linking Aadhaar details with the electoral photo identity card.

"... The Election Commission has informed that linking of Aadhar with EPIC has not yet started," he said.

He also noted that the time period to submit Form 6B (to link Aadhaar card) has been extended for a period of one year -- March 31, 2024.

The Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021 allows electoral registration officers to require the existing or prospective elector to provide the Aadhaar number for the purpose of establishing identity on a "voluntary basis", he said.

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link deadline today: Check fees, status and how to do it here

3 Reasons Why Your PAN-Aadhaar Linking Might Fail, Check Details Here

Aadhaar data on sale: A step-by-step guide to locking your biometric data

Masked Aadhaar explained: How to hide your Aadhaar number for more security

What if you miss Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline? Here's what I-T dept says

Rs 2500 cr approved for continuation of interest equalisation scheme up

Concerned over worsening security situation: Govt on Hamas-Israel conflict

Unemployment rate in Delhi higher than national level for men, women

Govt working to institutionalise global cultural initiatives in India: PM

Packed beyond capacity, prisons in India have got more crowded in 5 years

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Aadhaar authenticationAadhar cardAadhaar linkingcentral governmentParliament winter session

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 9:37 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story