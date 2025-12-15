The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory in view of football legend Lionel Messi’s visit to the capital. The advisory is linked to the “ Lionel Messi G.O.A.T India Tour – Delhi Leg ”, which will be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium today.

The event is scheduled from 1 pm to 4 pm, but traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place for a longer period to manage crowd movement and ensure security.

Roads to see diversions and restrictions

According to the advisory, traffic diversions and restrictions will be enforced in and around the stadium area. Commuters have been asked to plan their travel in advance and avoid certain stretches.

Restrictions will be in place on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Marg. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed on roads from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road. ALSO READ: Messi India Tour 2025 Day 3: What fans can expect from Delhi leg of event? The traffic police has also advised people to avoid key roads between 12 noon and 5 pm, as congestion is expected due to a large number of spectators. Stretches to avoid during event hours The roads likely to face heavy traffic include: • JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate up to R/A Kamla Market

• Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate • Bahadurshah Zafar Marg from Delhi Gate to Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk/ITO Both carriageways on these roads may see slow movement during peak hours. Stadium entry gates and access points Entry to Arun Jaitley Stadium will be allowed through designated gates only. • Gates 1-8: Southern side, entry from Bahadurshah Zafar Marg • Gates 10-15: Eastern side, entry from JLN Marg near Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal • Gates 16-18: Western side, entry from Bahadurshah Zafar Marg near the petrol pump ALSO READ | Multi-layered security at Arun Jaitley Stadium ahead of Messi's visit Visitors are advised to use only their assigned gates to avoid crowding.

Parking arrangements and guidelines Free parking has been arranged at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road and Velodrome Road. However, parking near the stadium will not be allowed for the general public, except for vehicles with valid parking labels. Vehicles without proper parking labels will not be permitted near the venue. The label must be displayed clearly on the windscreen and should mention the vehicle number and mobile number of the owner or driver. For labelled vehicles, parking has been earmarked at JP Park, Vikram Nagar Parking and near the JJB/Prayas Office, with entry allowed only via Vikram Nagar cut on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg.