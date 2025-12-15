Home / India News / Messi in Delhi today: Traffic advisory issued for Arun Jaitley Stadium area

Messi in Delhi today: Traffic advisory issued for Arun Jaitley Stadium area

The Delhi police have issued a traffic advisory due to Lionel Messi's visit to Arun Jaitley Stadium today; several roads will face diversions and parking restrictions from noon to evening

Lionel Messi, Messi
Lionel Messi will visit the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on December 15. (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 10:00 AM IST
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory in view of football legend Lionel Messi’s visit to the capital. The advisory is linked to the “Lionel Messi G.O.A.T India Tour – Delhi Leg”, which will be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium today.
 
The event is scheduled from 1 pm to 4 pm, but traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place for a longer period to manage crowd movement and ensure security.

Roads to see diversions and restrictions

 
According to the advisory, traffic diversions and restrictions will be enforced in and around the stadium area. Commuters have been asked to plan their travel in advance and avoid certain stretches.
 
Restrictions will be in place on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Marg. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed on roads from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road.
 
The traffic police has also advised people to avoid key roads between 12 noon and 5 pm, as congestion is expected due to a large number of spectators. 

Stretches to avoid during event hours

 
The roads likely to face heavy traffic include:
• JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate up to R/A Kamla Market
• Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate
• Bahadurshah Zafar Marg from Delhi Gate to Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk/ITO
 
Both carriageways on these roads may see slow movement during peak hours.
 

Stadium entry gates and access points

 
Entry to Arun Jaitley Stadium will be allowed through designated gates only.
• Gates 1-8: Southern side, entry from Bahadurshah Zafar Marg
• Gates 10-15: Eastern side, entry from JLN Marg near Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal
• Gates 16-18: Western side, entry from Bahadurshah Zafar Marg near the petrol pump
 
Visitors are advised to use only their assigned gates to avoid crowding.  ALSO READ | Multi-layered security at Arun Jaitley Stadium ahead of Messi's visit

Parking arrangements and guidelines

 
Free parking has been arranged at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road and Velodrome Road. However, parking near the stadium will not be allowed for the general public, except for vehicles with valid parking labels.
 
Vehicles without proper parking labels will not be permitted near the venue. The label must be displayed clearly on the windscreen and should mention the vehicle number and mobile number of the owner or driver.
 
For labelled vehicles, parking has been earmarked at JP Park, Vikram Nagar Parking and near the JJB/Prayas Office, with entry allowed only via Vikram Nagar cut on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg.
 
Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to follow advisories and cooperate for smooth traffic movement during Messi’s visit

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Football Newslionel messiBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

