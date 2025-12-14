Delhi dystopia: AQI hits season's high of 461, air remains 'severe'

The national capital recorded the highest AQI of the season on Sunday -- up to 461 from 432 a day earlier -- as the air quality remained in the "severe" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday invoked the strictest measures (Stage IV) under its air pollution control plan, Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), including a ban on all construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR after pollution levels rose sharply amid unfavourable meteorological conditions.

The Sub-Committee on GRAP decided to invoke Stage III of the GRAP earlier on Saturday across the entire NCR with immediate effect as air quality continued to worsen. On the weather front, the minimum temperature settled at 8.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 0.4 notch below the season's average, and the maximum temperature recorded at 24 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity was 87 per cent at 5.30 pm, the India Meteorological Department said. Environmentalist Bhavreen Khandari said the current actions are reactive, emphasising that long-term improvement depends on present systemic policy decisions. Pointing to massive construction, she stressed the need to address resource and staffing deficiencies in government bodies.