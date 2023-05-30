Home / India News / Liquor policy case: Sisodia to move SC against HC's rejection of bail plea

Liquor policy case: Sisodia to move SC against HC's rejection of bail plea

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will move to Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's rejection of his bail plea, informed the legal team of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader

ANI Politics
Liquor policy case: Sisodia to move SC against HC's rejection of bail plea

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 12:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will move to Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's rejection of his bail plea, informed the legal team of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader.

The Delhi HC rejected his bail plea in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case alleging corruption in the implementation of the previous liquor policy in the national capital.

The bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma denied bail to Sisodia and said that the AAP leader is a powerful person and there is the possibility of him influencing the witnesses.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023 and is presently in Judicial custody. His bail plea was rejected by the trial Court on March 31.

The trial Court while dismissing Sisodia's bail plea said, "The court is not inclined to release him on bail at this stage of investigation of the case as his release may adversely affect the ongoing investigation and will also seriously hamper the progress".

Sisodia was arrested by CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Earlier, the trial court noted that the former Delhi Deputy CM had joined the investigation of this case on two earlier occasions, but he had failed to provide satisfactory answers to most of the questions put to him during his examination and interrogation, thus, failing to legitimately explain the incriminating evidence which allegedly surfaced against him during the investigation.

Also Read

Scared of Kejriwal's growing popularity: AAP leader Atishi attacks Centre

Will answer all questions, says Kejriwal as he appears before CBI

Karnataka AAP strongly condemns Sisodia's arrest in excise policy case

Security tightened in Delhi ahead of AAP protest against Sisodia's arrest

Excise policy case: Delhi HC seeks ED's response on Sisodia's bail plea

Protesting wrestlers to immerse medals in Ganga today, go on hunger strike

India's monsoon rains advance after stalling for the past 11 days

Misfiring of BrahMos missile into Pak cost India Rs 24 cr: Centre tells HC

Hindus to celebrate Ganga Dussehra 2023 today, here's all you need to know

4,433 kg of poppy straw worth Rs 1 cr seized from truck in Gujarat

Topics :Manish SisodiaSupreme CourtDelhi High Court

First Published: May 30 2023 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story