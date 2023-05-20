LIVE: Centre moves SC to seek review on control of services in Delhi

Top Section
12:19 PM May 23
Putting to rest the speculations about the "face" of ruling BJP in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, the longest serving Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the party will be fully reliant on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upcoming polls.
While addressing the state working committee meeting, which was attended by more than 1,000 BJP workers from across the state on Friday, Chief Minister Chouhan said the party has Prime Minister Modi to win the elections.
He made the statement while boosting the confidence of BJP workers ahead of the polls due in November-December. "I am confident that the BJP will be back in power in Madhya Pradesh," Chouhan said, adding that, "Unke (Congress) ke pass kya hai? (for winning elections). Hamare Pas to Narendra Modi Hai (What do they have? We have Narendra Narendra Modi).
12:10 PM May 23
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday took a dig at the Centre over its ordinance on transfer of bureaucrats in Delhi, saying that the government has promulgated the ordinance to state that it will have the final say even if the Supreme Court comes in the way.
The Centre on Friday promulgated an ordinance to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against IAS and DANICS cadre officers.
The ordinance came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services, excluding those related to police, public order and land, to the elected government in Delhi.
12:09 PM May 23
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday started the interrogation of Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the West Bengal school recruitment case.
Banerjee arrived at the central probe agency's Nizam Palace office at 10.55 a.m., and the questioning began at 11.20 a.m.
Sources said that he is being questioned by a three-member interrogation team of the CBI's anti-corruption branch (ACB), one each in the rank of superintendent, deputy superintendent and inspector.
11:30 AM May 23
The LDF government in Kerala, which completes two years in power on Saturday, came out with an advertisement picking on the title of controversial film "The Kerala Story" claiming the state was celebrating "The Real Kerala Story" of social harmony and progressive values under its rule.
In a tweet carrying the advertisement released in major national dailies, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said by embracing social justice, his government drives inclusive development that empowers all.
"On Kerala Government's second anniversary, we celebrate the #RealKeralaStory, where dreams flourish and humanity thrives," the CM tweeted.
The Hindi film, released across the country recently, had faced charges of depicting Kerala in poor light.
Kerala weaves a tale of social harmony and progressive values. Embracing social justice, we drive inclusive development that empowers all. On Kerala Government's second anniversary, we celebrate the #RealKeralaStory, where dreams flourish and humanity thrives.#KeralaStory pic.twitter.com/GOPqjiHTc8— Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) May 20, 2023
11:16 AM May 23
10:39 AM May 23
10:35 AM May 23
10:33 AM May 23
10:33 AM May 23
10:32 AM May 23
10:27 AM May 23
India on Saturday recorded a single-day rise of 782 COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases came down to 8,675, according to Union health ministry data.
With the fresh cases, the country's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4.49 crore (4,49,85,705). The death toll increased to 5,31,824 with six deaths, including three reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate stands at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
10:08 AM May 23
Welcoming the announcement of the Reserve Bank of India to withdraw Rs 2,000 banknotes from circulation, Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday termed the move a "second surgical strike on black money".
"I had raised this point in the Rajya Sabha to withdraw the currency notes in the denomination of Rs 2,000, and I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it. It is a second surgical strike on the black money," Sushil Modi said.
"The fresh move by the RBI is not a demonetization but it is a change of currency notes. The printing of Rs 2000 currency notes was stopped in 2018. Hence, it was removed from the market," he said.
10:07 AM May 23
Germany's Interior Ministry published draft legislation aimed at modernising the country's citizenship law. It proposes a multiple-nationality option and makes it easier for people to apply for citizenship.
The required residency years before naturalisation would be reduced from eight to five years, the Ministry said on Friday in a statement. In the case of "special integration achievements," such as good language skills, voluntary work, or very good job performance, the requirement would be three years.
"We want people who have become part of our society to be able to help shape our country democratically," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said.
10:06 AM May 23
Canada has announced new sanctions against Russia.
According to a statement on the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's website, Canada is imposing new sanctions on 17 individuals and 18 entities linked to Russian companies that provide military technology and know-how to Russia's armed forces, family members of listed persons, and members of the Kremlin elite.
The statement said that other sanctions on 30 individuals and eight entities are involved in human rights violations, Xinhua news agency reported.
10:05 AM May 23
The Aam Admi Party on late Friday lashed out at the Centre for bringing an ordinance notifying rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters, and termed it an "act of dishonesty and treachery".
Delhi Education Minister Atishi said, "The ordinance brought about by the Centre is against the Supreme Court ruling giving the AAP government control over services in the National Capital. SC had ruled that an elected government should have the power to take decisions. This is called democracy. The ordinance has been passed as the Centre is fearful of the authority vested to AAP by the Supreme Court ruling".
She said that the ordinance says that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would not govern the Delhi government. "But the Centre will run it. It is clear that the Central government is fearful of the Aam Admi Party Government. Centre became fearful of the Supreme Court ruling. Therefore they have passed such an ordinance".
10:04 AM May 23
Besides Karnataka Chief Minister designate Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister designate D.K. Shivakumar, eight other Ministers will also take oath on Saturday in Bengaluru.
The swearing in ceremony will take place at 12.30 p.m. in the state capital's Kanteerava Stadium.
AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has invited leaders of 19 like-minded parties for the ceremony. All three Congress Chief Ministers have also reached Bengaluru to participate in the event.
10:03 AM May 23
The RBI on Friday night announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation and said existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30.
"The government of India's decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes is completely absurd and illogical. Actually Mr Narendra Modi has proven himself that he is an inefficient and incapable (PM), and the demonetisation that was announced in the year 2016 was completely a failure," the party's spokesperson
10:03 AM May 23
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the newly constructed Parliament building to the nation on May 28 which will become a medium to achieve the country's resolution of building a developed India, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday.
"Fulfilling the hopes and expectations of more than 140 crore countrymen, the newly constructed building of the Parliament will also become a powerful medium to achieve our resolution of building a developed India by the year 2047," Om Birla tweeted in Hindi.
The Lok Sabha Speaker hailed the new Parliament building which will be launched by PM Modi on May 28 this year and said that it will "enrich India's glorious democratic traditions".
"The newly constructed building of Parliament will further enrich India's glorious democratic traditions and constitutional values. In this building, the honourable members will be able to better perform their duties towards the country and the citizens. Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi will dedicate this building to the nation on 28th May," Birla tweeted.
10:02 AM May 23
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and in-charge of the BJP's IT cell Amit Malviya have waged a war on Twitter over the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) move to withdraw Rs 2,000 banknotes from circulation.
In a tweet, Banerjee said: "So it wasn't Rs 2,000 dhamaka but a billion dollar dhoka to a billion Indians. Wake up my dear brothers and sisters. The suffering we have endured due to demonetisation can't be forgotten and those who inflicted that suffering shouldn't be forgiven."
Countering her post, Malviya said: "Arrest memo of Partha Chatterjee, former Education Minister in WB Govt, had mentioned Mamata Banerjee as his relative/friend, whom person taken in custody intends to inform... Partha was arrested for the teacher recruitment scam and more than 50 crore in cash was recovered from his partner Arpita Mukherjee's home. Both Arpita and Partha are very close to Mamata Banerjee.
"All the money, it seems, was collected in Rs 2,000 notes. It obviously hurts when it strikes so close..."
First Published: May 20 2023 | 10:02 AM IST