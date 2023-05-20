LIVE: Centre moves SC to seek review on control of services in Delhi

Centre moves Supreme Court seeking review of May 11 Constitution bench judgement where apex court held that Delhi government has “legislative and executive power over services” in the national capital. Centre brought an ordinance yesterday to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority that will have the power to recommend the transfer and posting of all Group A officers and officers of DANICS serving in Delhi.



Besides Karnataka Chief Minister designate Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister designate DK Shivakumar, eight other Ministers will also take oath on Saturday in Bengaluru. The swearing in ceremony will take place at 12.30 p.m. in the state capital's Kanteerava Stadium.

PM Modi on Saturday unveiled the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima during his visit to the city to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping and the third in-person Quad leaders' meeting. The Gandhian ideals of peace and harmony reverberate globally and give strength to millions, PM Modi said after the unveiling ceremony. The bust was gifted by India to Hiroshima as a symbol of friendship and goodwill between India and Japan.,

