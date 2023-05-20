close

LIVE: 8 more ministers to take oath with Sidda, DKS in Karnataka today

New Delhi
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (right) and Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar photo: pti

Besides Karnataka Chief Minister designate Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister designate D.K. Shivakumar, eight other Ministers will also take oath on Saturday in Bengaluru. The swearing in ceremony will take place at 12.30 p.m. in the state capital's Kanteerava Stadium.
First Published: May 20 2023 | 10:02 AM IST

