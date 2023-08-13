Home / India News / LIVE: Army conducts patrolling along LoC ahead of Independence Day
LIVE: Army conducts patrolling along LoC ahead of Independence Day

Aug 13 2023
Ahead of Independence Day, Indian Army conducted patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Degwar sector of Poonch district on Saturday. Earlier in the day, District Administration Anantnag in collaboration with Municipal Committee Dooru Anantnag, Jammu Kashmir Police, local schools, and CRPF held the longest Tiranga Rally to date in South Kashmir under the "Meri Maati Mera Desh" campaign.
The death toll from a horrific wildfire in Hawaii climbed to 80 as residents confronted the devastation and criticisms grew over the emergency response, reports AFP.

It has been over 100 days since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur. The state is slowly returning to normal and no big incident has been reported for the past few days. But in the epicentre of the clashes, the area between Kuki-majority Churachandpur district and the Meitei-majority Bishnupur district, constant gunfire and bomb attacks have become the new normal. On the strip of land, 35 km apart between these two districts, are some Meitei Pangals, or Muslims, who are caught in the deadly crossfire between the Kuki tribe and the Meiteis, reports NDTV. Muslims comprise 9 per cent of Manipur's estimated population of 32 lakh. As the fighting rages between the Kukis and Meiteis, people from the Muslim community are desperately calling for peace, stuck in the violence between the two sides.

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 6:16 AM IST

