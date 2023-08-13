LIVE: Army conducts patrolling along LoC ahead of Independence Day

Ahead of Independence Day, Indian Army conducted patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Degwar sector of Poonch district on Saturday. Earlier in the day, District Administration Anantnag in collaboration with Municipal Committee Dooru Anantnag, Jammu Kashmir Police, local schools, and CRPF held the longest Tiranga Rally to date in South Kashmir under the "Meri Maati Mera Desh" campaign.
Ahead of Independence Day, full dress rehearsal of different armed forces underway at Red Fort in Delhi
6:21 AM Aug 23
Death toll from wildfire in Hawaii climbed to 80: AFP
The death toll from a horrific wildfire in Hawaii climbed to 80 as residents confronted the devastation and criticisms grew over the emergency response, reports AFP.
6:20 AM Aug 23
Students participate in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally organised by J&K Police under ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign
6:19 AM Aug 23
Caught in crossfire, Manipur muslims ask Meiteis, Kukis to stop fighting
It has been over 100 days since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur. The state is slowly returning to normal and no big incident has been reported for the past few days. But in the epicentre of the clashes, the area between Kuki-majority Churachandpur district and the Meitei-majority Bishnupur district, constant gunfire and bomb attacks have become the new normal. On the strip of land, 35 km apart between these two districts, are some Meitei Pangals, or Muslims, who are caught in the deadly crossfire between the Kuki tribe and the Meiteis, reports NDTV. Muslims comprise 9 per cent of Manipur's estimated population of 32 lakh. As the fighting rages between the Kukis and Meiteis, people from the Muslim community are desperately calling for peace, stuck in the violence between the two sides.