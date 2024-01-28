Home / India News / LIVE: Bihar CM seeks time to meet Guv amid reports of resignation today
LiveNew Update

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team
Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 8:50 AM IST
Key Events

8:05 AM

ASI report on Gyanvapi case: VHP president demands shifting of mosque to another appropriate place

7:57 AM

Anurag Thakur takes a jibe over rift in INDIA bloc, says 'see what happens next'

7:51 AM

8:50 AM

17 people injured, one dead as wood platform collapses at Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi

7 people were injured and one died when a platform, made of wood and iron frame, at a Mata Jagran at Mahant Parisar, Kalkaji Mandir collapsed around midnight on 27-28 January. No permission was granted for holding the event, however, sufficient staff was deployed to maintain law and order, reports say. Around 1500-1600 people had gathered for the religious ceremony. A Crime team visited the spot to further investigate the matter. The condition of all other injured is stable, while a few suffered fractures. Moreover, the Delhi Police has registered a case against the organisers.

8:39 AM

First round of discussions on seat sharing between DMK, Congress to be held today in Chennai

Amid the ongoing developments in INDIA bloc, the first round of discussions on seat sharing between DMK and Congress will be held today at DMK Headquarters in Chennai. Senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik will discuss with State leaders. Later, Congress leaders are scheduled to meet the DMK Seat Sharing Committee at Anna Arivalayam.

8:27 AM

Cong to shortlist names of Lok Sabha candidates in Chhattisgarh in 10 days, says Sachin Pilot

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) is set to shortlist names of candidates for the Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh within 10 days, Sachin Pilot said. The senior Congress leader said that the announcement of names will be done soon so that they get enough time for campaigning. The Congress' vote share did not decline in the 2023 state assembly polls (compared to the 2018 elections), he claimed. In the 2019 polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won nine of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state, while two went to the Congress.

ASI report on Gyanvapi case: VHP president demands shifting of mosque to another appropriate place

Following the Archaeological Survey of India's report on the Gyanvapi case, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) International Working President, Alok Kumar says that 'there is no room of doubt that of a temple' given the evidence that has been collected.
 
The VHP president has demanded that the offering of Sewa Puja to the Shivling found in the Wazukhana area should begin now. He said that the Court must grant permission to the Hindu community for the same. Kumar also urged the Intezamia Committee to take cognisance of the new report and make an offer to 'respectfully' shift the Gyanvapi mosque to another appropriate place. He has asked the committee to handover the original site to the Hindu community.

7:58 AM

Mallikarjun Kharge to launch Uttarakhand's Congress poll campaign from Dehradun

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will address a public meeting today and launch the party's campaign in the state for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Dehradun. "He is going all over the country. We are grateful that he has chosen Uttarakhand to give his call for a change," senior party leader Harish Rawat said. 

Anurag Thakur takes a jibe over rift in INDIA bloc, says 'see what happens next'

Amid the ongoing crisis within the INDIA bloc, Union Minister Anurag Thakur took a jibe at Congress, saying, 'see what happens next'. The Minister stated that "those who could not do justice with their alliance parties, whose 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' showed more hatred, had to be scattered." His remarks come on the backdrop of reports that claim Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may switch sides by pulling his party JD(U) out of the 'Mahagathbandhan' today.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar seeks time to meet Guv amid reports of resignation today

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sought time to meet the Governor this morning. Reports suggest that the Bihar CM is likely to tender his resignation today. An official told PTI that the government offices like the secretariat have been asked to remain open on Sunday "in view of hectic activity expected during the day", which may see a new government with the BJP's support. 
First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 7:49 AM IST

