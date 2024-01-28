LIVE: Bihar CM seeks time to meet Guv amid reports of resignation today

Latest LIVE updates: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sought time to meet the Governor this morning. Report suggest that the Bihar CM is likely to tender his resignation today. An official told PTI that the government offices like the secretariat have been asked to remain open on Sunday "in view of hectic activity expected during the day", which may see a new government with the BJP's support. Amid the ongoing crisis in the INDIA bloc, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday took a jibe at its leadership, saying, see what happens next. "Those who could not do justice with their alliance parties, whose 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' showed more hatred, had to be scattered," the minister stated. His remarks come in the backdrop of reports that claim Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may switch sides by pulling his party JD(U) out of the 'Mahagathbandhan'. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will address a public meeting today and launch the party's campaign in the state for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Dehradun. "He is going all over the country. We are grateful that he has chosen Uttarakhand to give his call for a change," senior party leader Harish Rawat said.