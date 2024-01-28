LIVE: Bihar CM seeks time to meet Guv amid reports of resignation today

Following the Archaeological Survey of India's report on the Gyanvapi case, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) International Working President, Alok Kumar says that 'there is no room of doubt that of a temple' given the evidence that has been collected.

The VHP president has demanded that the offering of Sewa Puja to the Shivling found in the Wazukhana area should begin now. He said that the Court must grant permission to the Hindu community for the same. Kumar also urged the Intezamia Committee to take cognisance of the new report and make an offer to 'respectfully' shift the Gyanvapi mosque to another appropriate place. He has asked the committee to handover the original site to the Hindu community.