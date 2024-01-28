LIVE: Bihar CM seeks time to meet Guv amid reports of resignation today
Latest LIVE updates: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sought time to meet the Governor this morning. Report suggest that the Bihar CM is likely to tender his resignation today. An official told PTI that the government offices like the secretariat have been asked to remain open on Sunday "in view of hectic activity expected during the day", which may see a new government with the BJP's support.
Amid the ongoing crisis in the INDIA bloc, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday took a jibe at its leadership, saying, see what happens next. "Those who could not do justice with their alliance parties, whose 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' showed more hatred, had to be scattered," the minister stated. His remarks come in the backdrop of reports that claim Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may switch sides by pulling his party JD(U) out of the 'Mahagathbandhan'.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will address a public meeting today and launch the party's campaign in the state for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Dehradun. "He is going all over the country. We are grateful that he has chosen Uttarakhand to give his call for a change," senior party leader Harish Rawat said.
8:05 AM
ASI report on Gyanvapi case: VHP president demands shifting of mosque to another appropriate place
Following the Archaeological Survey of India's report on the Gyanvapi case, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) International Working President, Alok Kumar says that 'there is no room of doubt that of a temple' given the evidence that has been collected.
The VHP president has demanded that the offering of Sewa Puja to the Shivling found in the Wazukhana area should begin now. He said that the Court must grant permission to the Hindu community for the same. Kumar also urged the Intezamia Committee to take cognisance of the new report and make an offer to 'respectfully' shift the Gyanvapi mosque to another appropriate place. He has asked the committee to handover the original site to the Hindu community.
7:58 AM
Mallikarjun Kharge to launch Uttarakhand's Congress poll campaign from Dehradun
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will address a public meeting today and launch the party's campaign in the state for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Dehradun. "He is going all over the country. We are grateful that he has chosen Uttarakhand to give his call for a change," senior party leader Harish Rawat said.
7:57 AM
Anurag Thakur takes a jibe over rift in INDIA bloc, says 'see what happens next'
Amid the ongoing crisis within the INDIA bloc, Union Minister Anurag Thakur took a jibe at Congress, saying, 'see what happens next'. The Minister stated that "those who could not do justice with their alliance parties, whose 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' showed more hatred, had to be scattered." His remarks come on the backdrop of reports that claim Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may switch sides by pulling his party JD(U) out of the 'Mahagathbandhan' today.
7:51 AM
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar seeks time to meet Guv amid reports of resignation today
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sought time to meet the Governor this morning. Reports suggest that the Bihar CM is likely to tender his resignation today. An official told PTI that the government offices like the secretariat have been asked to remain open on Sunday "in view of hectic activity expected during the day", which may see a new government with the BJP's support.
First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 7:49 AM IST