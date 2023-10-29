LIVE: BJP's Nadda to address rallies in poll-bound Chhattisgarh today

Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda will address two public meetings and hold three road shows in poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Sunday, a BJP functionary said. Nadda arrived at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Saturday evening and went to Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the BJP's state headquarters.
FPIs withdraw Rs 20,300-cr from equities in Oct; invests Rs 6,080 cr in debt
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have pulled out over Rs 20,300 crore from Indian equities this month so far, primarily due to a sharp surge in the US treasury yield, and the uncertain environment resulting from the Israel-Hamas conflict.
However, the story takes an intriguing turn on observing FPI activity in Indian debt as they have infused Rs 6,080 crore into the debt market during the period under review, data with the depositories showed.
One dead, over 20 injured in blast at convention centre in Kerala
One person died and over 20 were injured in a blast at a convention centre in Kalamassery here on Sunday morning, police said.
An officer of Kalamassery police said the cause of the blast or whether there was more than one was not confirmed. The blast reportedly occurred at a convention centre of a Christian group.
Kareena to Ranveer: Indian film frat, celebs mourn demise of actor Matthew Perry
United by grief, celebs across the globe paid tribute to actor Matthew Perry, who died at the age of 54. Members of the Indian film industry also paid their heartfelt condolences after learning of his demise.
Taking to Instagram Story, Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a picture of Matthew Perry from his 'Friends' sitcom, in which he essayed the iconic role of Chandler Bing.
Maratha reservation: Meeting of Maharashtra Cabinet sub-committee tomorrow
A meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet sub-committee to discuss on providing the reservation to the Maratha community will be held in Mumbai on Monday.
As per a release issued by the state government, the meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted for Maratha Reservation and Facilities will be held on Monday, October 30 in Mantralaya, the government building.
Road accident in Rajasthan leaves 7 dead, two others injured
Seven members of a family were killed while two others were injured in a head-on collision between a car and a truck in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, police said on Sunday.
The accident occurred on Saturday night when the family was returning home from a function. SHO Ved Pal said those killed were identified as Paramjeet Kaur (60), Khushvinder Singh (25), his wife Paramjeet Kaur (22), son Manjot Singh (5), Rampal (36), his wife Reena (35) and daughter Reet (12).
Trump promises to revive Muslim ban, gets slammed by White House
Former US President Donald Trump has vowed to revive a controversial travel ban on people from some Muslim-majority countries if he is elected to a second White House term.
While speaking at the annual summit of the Republican Jewish Coalition on Saturday, Trump, 77, said: "You remember the travel ban?"
'Meri Maati Mera Desh': Gujarat BJP president flags off 'Kalash Yatra' to Delhi on e-vehicles
Gujarat BJP President CR Patil, on Sunday, flagged off the 'Kalash Yatra' from Gujarat's Gandhinagar during which 75 'Kalash' (earthen pots) with soil collected from different villages of the state, left for the national capital on electric vehicles, as part of the 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' programme.
"For the conclusion ceremony of the Amrit Mahotsav, PM Modi gave the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign to the country. A pinch of soil or rice was collected from the homes of the Bravehearts in every village of Gujarat and those 'Khumbh' were brought to Ahmedabad", said CR Patil while speaking to reporters.
"It's time to add Hamas to India's terror list": Israel envoy Naor Gilon after pro-Palestine protest in Kerala
Expressing shock over the virtual participation of former Hamas chief Khaled Mashal at a pro-Palestine rally in Kerala, Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon said it was time to add Hamas to India's terror list.
"Unbelievable! #HamasTerrorist Khaled Mashal speaks from Qatar in a #Kerala event under the slogan 'Uproot bulldozer Hindutva & Apartheid Zionism'," the Israeli envoy posted from his official handle on 'X'.
Delhi-NCR grapple with 'Very Poor to Poor' air quality despite 15-point plan; AQI in national capital at 309
Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram are in the grip of 'Very Poor' to 'Poor' air quality, with Air Quality Index (AQI) ranging from 221 to 341, sounding the alarm for residents in the National Capital Region (NCR).
Despite a 15-point winter action plan to curb the rising pollution, the battle against deteriorating air quality continues. While initiatives like 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' are in motion as vehicular and biomass burning emissions contribute to rising PM2.5 levels, the haze is likely to linger, with 'Very Poor' air quality forecast for the region from October 29 to 31, 2023.
Madhya Pradesh polls: Amit Shah to address public meeting in Ujjain today
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Sunday address a public meeting in Ujjain and take part in a series of meetings of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, where the assembly polls are scheduled next month.
Shah is on a three-day visit to the state from Saturday. On Sunday, after garlanding the statue of Raja Bhoj in state capital Bhopal, Shah will head to Khajuraho to take part in a meeting of Sagar division of the BJP, party sources said.
Cash-for-query row: BJP's Sukanta Majumdar demands punishment for Mahua
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar demanded punishment for the TMC MP citing "breach of privilege," on Mahua Moitra's cash for query scam. The Lok Sabha Ethics panel had asked Mahua Moitra to be present on November 2.
On this, BJP President Sukanta Majumdar said "When the Ethics Committee has called her, she should go. The allegation against her is huge, she gave her parliament login ID password to a businessman, which is a breach of privilege and she should be punished." The TMC MP has been asked to depose before the Ethics Committee headed by BJP MP Vinod Sonkar to submit oral evidence in regard to the complaint filed against her by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey in the cash for query case.
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star dies of apparent drowning
Matthew Perry, who starred as Chandler Bing in the hit series Friends, has died. He was 54. The Emmy-nominated actor was found dead of an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Times and celebrity website TMZ, which was the first to report the news. Both outlets cited unnamed sources confirming Perry's death.
His publicists and other representatives did not immediately return messages seeking comment. Asked by AP to confirm police response to what was listed as Perry's home address LAPD Officer Drake Madison told The Associated Press that officers had gone there "for a death investigation of a male in his 50s.
BJP chief JP Nadda to address rallies in poll-bound Chhattisgarh today
Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda will address two public meetings and hold three road shows in poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Sunday, a BJP functionary said.
"The BJP president held a meeting with the party's core committee members of some assembly constituencies. On Sunday, he will listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme in Amlidih area here. Nadda will then leave for Dongargarh assembly constituency in Rajnandgaon district to address a public meeting," the party functionary said.