LIVE: BJP's Nadda to address rallies in poll-bound Chhattisgarh today

Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda will address two public meetings and hold three road shows in poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Sunday, a BJP functionary said. Nadda arrived at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Saturday evening and went to Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the BJP's state headquarters. West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar demanded punishment for the TMC MP citing "breach of privilege," on Mahua Moitra's cash for query scam.The Lok Sabha Ethics panel had asked Mahua Moitra to be present on November 2. On this, BJP President Sukanta Majumdar said "When the Ethics Committee has called her, she should go. The allegation against her is huge, she gave her parliament login ID password to a businessman, which is a breach of privilege and she should be punished." Matthew Perry, who starred as Chandler Bing in the hit series Friends, has died. He was 54. The Emmy-nominated actor was found dead of an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Times and celebrity website TMZ, which was the first to report the news. Both outlets cited unnamed sources confirming Perry's death. His publicists and other representatives did not immediately return messages seeking comment. Asked by AP to confirm police response to what was listed as Perry's home address LAPD Officer Drake Madison told The Associated Press that officers had gone there "for a death investigation of a male in his 50s.