LiveNew Update

Delhi flood news LIVE updates: Water level in Yamuna River receding

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Yamuna water enters Gandhi memorial at Rajghat

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2023 | 8:30 AM IST
The water level in Yamuna River was recorded at 206.14 mtrs at 6 AM hours in Delhi on Sunday.
8:29 AM Jul 23

Stairs of Ghats, temples in Varanasi submerged after water level of Ganga increases due to rain

8:10 AM Jul 23

Delhi floods: Waterlogging at ITO continues

8:08 AM Jul 23

Delhi traffic police advisory

7:53 AM Jul 23

Waterlogging situation on roads from Kashmere Gate to Majnu Ka Tila improves as water level of Yamuna recedes

7:48 AM Jul 23

Very heavy rainfall likely in Simla, Kangra, Kinnaur today

7:05 AM Jul 23

Hundreds of migrants in southern Mexico form group to head toward US

6:28 AM Jul 23

5 Kanwariya pilgrims electrocuted to death in UP, several injured

8:30 AM Jul 23

Red Fort area remains inundated

8:29 AM Jul 23

Stairs of Ghats, temples in Varanasi submerged after water level of Ganga increases due to rain

Stairs of Ghats and small temples in Varanasi submerged after water level of Ganga River increases due to torrential rain in adjacent areas.

8:27 AM Jul 23

NDRF carries out rescue operation in Delhi's Pragati Maidan

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carried out rescue operations in the low-lying areas near Pragati Maidan late on Saturday night as the Yamuna River continues to overflow, officials said.
 

8:10 AM Jul 23

Delhi floods: Waterlogging at ITO continues

Drone visuals show that the ITO area in Delhi remained flooded as the Yamuna water level receded slowly.

8:09 AM Jul 23

Delhi floods: NDMC workers flush out water from Mathura Road

On Saturday night, the New Delhi Municipal Council's (NDMC) workers conducted a special night drive to flush out water from Mathura Road, near the Supreme Court area as nearby areas and key roads remain inundated due to heavy rains on Saturday.
 
Hundreds of people rescued from low-lying areas spent the night in the relief camp at Mayur Vihar.

8:08 AM Jul 23

Delhi traffic police advisory

Commuters have been advised to avoid routes like Khan Market, Teen Murti round-about, GGR-PDR, A-Point to W-Point, Kamla Express Building, Andrews Ganj, Khanpur T-point, Under Railway Bridge at Bhairon Marg among others as roads in these areas remain water-logged.
 

7:53 AM Jul 23

Waterlogging situation on roads from Kashmere Gate to Majnu Ka Tila improves as water level of Yamuna recedes

7:50 AM Jul 23

Yamuna floods: Delhi people lives affected due to waterlogging

7:48 AM Jul 23

Very heavy rainfall likely in Simla, Kangra, Kinnaur today

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Shimla district (Chaupal, Dodra Kawar), Kinnaur (Sangla), Kangra (Nurpur), and adjoining areas on Sunday morning. Besides, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kangra, Kinnaur, and Kullu.

7:45 AM Jul 23

Delhi floods: Mayur Vihar immersed in water

7:05 AM Jul 23

Hundreds of migrants in southern Mexico form group to head toward US

Nearly a thousand migrants that recently crossed from Guatemala into Mexico have formed a group to head north together in hopes of reaching the border with the United States.
 
The group, made up of largely Venezuelan migrants, walked along a highway in southern Mexico, led by a Venezuela flag with the phrase Peace, Freedom. SOS. The men, women, children, and teenagers were followed by Mexican National Guard patrols.
 
Migrants said they crossed into Mexico illegally through a river dividing the two countries. They said they decided to organise the group and start out because many had been sleeping on the street and had run out of money to buy food.

6:28 AM Jul 23

5 Kanwariya pilgrims electrocuted to death in UP, several injured

Five people were electrocuted to death and as many injured in a tragic accident involving a religious procession in Western Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Bhawanpur's Rali Chauhan village in Meerut district, where a group of Kanwariyas, devout followers of Lord Shiva, were returning with water from the Holy Ganges River in Haridwar. 
 
As their vehicle, playing celebratory music, entered the village, it brushed against a dangerously low-hanging high-tension line. 

Narendra Modi Delhi Yamuna river Indian monsoon Floods

First Published: Jul 16 2023 | 6:03 AM IST

