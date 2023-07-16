Delhi flood news LIVE updates: Water level in Yamuna River receding

NDRF carries out rescue operation in Delhi's Pragati Maidan
Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carried out rescue operations in the low-lying areas near Pragati Maidan late on Saturday night as the Yamuna River continues to overflow, officials said.
8:10 AM Jul 23
Delhi floods: Waterlogging at ITO continues
Drone visuals show that the ITO area in Delhi remained flooded as the Yamuna water level receded slowly.
8:09 AM Jul 23
Delhi floods: NDMC workers flush out water from Mathura Road
On Saturday night, the New Delhi Municipal Council's (NDMC) workers conducted a special night drive to flush out water from Mathura Road, near the Supreme Court area as nearby areas and key roads remain inundated due to heavy rains on Saturday.
Hundreds of people rescued from low-lying areas spent the night in the relief camp at Mayur Vihar.
8:08 AM Jul 23
Delhi traffic police advisory
Commuters have been advised to avoid routes like Khan Market, Teen Murti round-about, GGR-PDR, A-Point to W-Point, Kamla Express Building, Andrews Ganj, Khanpur T-point, Under Railway Bridge at Bhairon Marg among others as roads in these areas remain water-logged.
7:53 AM Jul 23
Waterlogging situation on roads from Kashmere Gate to Majnu Ka Tila improves as water level of Yamuna recedes
7:50 AM Jul 23
Yamuna floods: Delhi people lives affected due to waterlogging
7:48 AM Jul 23
Very heavy rainfall likely in Simla, Kangra, Kinnaur today
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Shimla district (Chaupal, Dodra Kawar), Kinnaur (Sangla), Kangra (Nurpur), and adjoining areas on Sunday morning. Besides, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kangra, Kinnaur, and Kullu.
7:45 AM Jul 23
Delhi floods: Mayur Vihar immersed in water
7:05 AM Jul 23
Hundreds of migrants in southern Mexico form group to head toward US
Nearly a thousand migrants that recently crossed from Guatemala into Mexico have formed a group to head north together in hopes of reaching the border with the United States.
The group, made up of largely Venezuelan migrants, walked along a highway in southern Mexico, led by a Venezuela flag with the phrase Peace, Freedom. SOS. The men, women, children, and teenagers were followed by Mexican National Guard patrols.
Migrants said they crossed into Mexico illegally through a river dividing the two countries. They said they decided to organise the group and start out because many had been sleeping on the street and had run out of money to buy food.
6:28 AM Jul 23
5 Kanwariya pilgrims electrocuted to death in UP, several injured
Five people were electrocuted to death and as many injured in a tragic accident involving a religious procession in Western Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Saturday.
The incident took place in Bhawanpur's Rali Chauhan village in Meerut district, where a group of Kanwariyas, devout followers of Lord Shiva, were returning with water from the Holy Ganges River in Haridwar.
As their vehicle, playing celebratory music, entered the village, it brushed against a dangerously low-hanging high-tension line.