Live: 7,178 new Covid-19 cases recorded in India in the last 24 hours

PM Modi addresses Chintan Shivir of Sports Ministers in Manipur
9:28 AM Apr 23
BJP, Congress, AAP or any other party welcome to join WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, says Bajrang Punia
8:56 AM Apr 23
Will terminate Black Sea grain deal if G7 bans export, warns Russia
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said that if the G7 moved to ban exports to Russia, it would respond by terminating the Black Sea grain deal that enables vital exports of food from Ukraine. Russia has strongly signalled that it will not allow the deal to continue beyond May 18.
8:52 AM Apr 23
Jaishankar interacts with Indian community in Guyana on his 3-day visit
Delighted to interact with the Indian community today evening in Guyana. Thank Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and Speaker Manzoor Nadir for joining us.
Conveyed that we are forging a partnership that is fit for purpose for the contemporary era.
