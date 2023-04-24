Live: 7,178 new Covid-19 cases recorded in India in the last 24 hours

Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred at West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya at 07:47 hours today, the National Center for Seismology informed in a tweet today.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 occurred at 06:11 am on Sunday near Kermadec Islands, New Zealand, according to reports from National Center for Seismology. ,

Authorities are assessing Tsunami threat to the country. No casualties have been reported so far.

