LIVE: Election Commission to announce poll schedule for 5 states today

Election Commission of India to hold a press conference in Delhi today. The election schedule of the general election to legislative Assemblies of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana to be announced. A senior Hamas official says the militant group is holding more than 100 people captive after its unprecedented assault on Israel. Mousa Abu Marzouk made the remarks Sunday to the Arabic language news outlet al-Ghad. The figure is in addition to more than 30 people said to be held by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group. Amid the protest by the TMC outside the Raj Bhavan, the West Bengal governor on Sunday called the Trinamool representatives, including Abhishek Banerjee, but they refused to meet. Now Governor CV Anand Bose has given an appointment to the TMC delegation at 4 pm. The TMC party has been on a sit-in protest in front of Raj Bhavan in Kolkata since Thursday. Read More