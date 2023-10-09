Home / India News / LIVE: Election Commission to announce poll schedule for 5 states today
LiveNew Update

LIVE: Election Commission to announce poll schedule for 5 states today

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 8:53 AM IST
Election Commission of India to hold a press conference in Delhi today. The election schedule of the general election to legislative Assemblies of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana to be announced.

8:40 AM

3 people killed, 28 injured after bus crashes into ditch in Nainital

Three people were killed after a bus carrying 32 passengers crashed into a ditch in Uttarakhand's Nainital district, police said on Sunday.

So far, 28 people have been rescued, and further rescue operations are underway, officials said.

Speaking to ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nainital PN Meena said, "28 people have been rescued so far, 3 people have died in the accident, and we have recovered their bodies. 1-2 people are still trapped, they will be rescued soon".

8:36 AM

WB Governor gives appointment to protesting TMC leaders to meet today

Amid the protest by the TMC outside the Raj Bhavan, the West Bengal governor on Sunday called the Trinamool representatives, including Abhishek Banerjee, but they refused to meet. Now Governor CV Anand Bose has given an appointment to the TMC delegation at 4

The TMC party has been on a sit-in protest in front of Raj Bhavan in Kolkata since Thursday.

On day 4 of the protest, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said, "The previous Governor of West Bengal (Jagdeep Dhankhar) has been rewarded for continuously opposing the West Bengal government; as a reward, he was made the Vice President of India."

8:36 AM

Holding more than 100 people captive from its assault on Israel: Hamas

A senior Hamas official says the militant group is holding more than 100 people captive after its unprecedented assault on Israel.

Mousa Abu Marzouk made the remarks Sunday to the Arabic language news outlet al-Ghad. The figure is in addition to more than 30 people said to be held by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group.

During their rampage through southern Israel, militants dragged back into Gaza dozens of captives, among them women, children and the elderly. Their precise number was not clear until the two militant groups made their announcements. Israel's military has said only that a significant number were abducted, without further detail.

8:36 AM

Election Commission to announce poll schedule for 5 states today

Election Commission of India to hold a press conference in Delhi today. The election schedule of the general election to legislative Assemblies of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana to be announced.

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 8:34 AM IST

