LIVE: Gujarat, Mumbai, Goa brace themselves as VSC Biparjoy intensifies

The IMD in a tweet said that Very Severe Cyclone is likely to further intensify in next three days.
"VSCS BIPARJOY over eastcentral Arabian Sea, lay centered at 2330hrs IST of 07 Jun, 2023 near lat 13.6N & long 66.0E, about 870km west-southwest of Goa, 930km sw of Mumbai. It would intensify further gradually during next 48hrs & move nearly north-northwestwards during next 3days." the IMD tweeted.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the US East Coast and Midwest on Wednesday, covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze, holding up flights at major airports, postponing Major League Baseball games and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks.
First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 8:30 AM IST