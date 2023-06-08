LIVE: Gujarat, Mumbai, Goa brace themselves as VSC Biparjoy intensifies

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials here, Biparjoy, the first storm brewing in the Arabian Sea this year, is likely to cause wind gusts of 40 to 50 kmph in coastal districts in the coming days and also bring light rains in parts of the state. Fishermen in Gujarat have been warned not to venture into the Arabian sea till June 14. The cyclone is likely to cause light rains in Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions between June 9 and 11, an IMD official said.



The IMD in a tweet said that Very Severe Cyclone is likely to further intensify in next three days.



"VSCS BIPARJOY over eastcentral Arabian Sea, lay centered at 2330hrs IST of 07 Jun, 2023 near lat 13.6N & long 66.0E, about 870km west-southwest of Goa, 930km sw of Mumbai. It would intensify further gradually during next 48hrs & move nearly north-northwestwards during next 3days." the IMD tweeted.



Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the US East Coast and Midwest on Wednesday, covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze, holding up flights at major airports, postponing Major League Baseball games and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks.

Canadian officials asked other countries for additional help fighting more than 400 blazes nationwide that already have displaced 20,000 people. Air with hazardous levels of pollution extended into the New York metropolitan area, central New York state and parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Massive tongues of unhealthy air extended as far as North Carolina and Indiana, affecting millions of people. Read More