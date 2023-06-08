Home / India News / LIVE: Gujarat, Mumbai, Goa brace themselves as VSC Biparjoy intensifies

LIVE: Gujarat, Mumbai, Goa brace themselves as VSC Biparjoy intensifies

Catch live updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 8:19 AM IST
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials here, Biparjoy, the first storm brewing in the Arabian Sea this year, is likely to cause wind gusts of 40 to 50 kmph in coastal districts in the coming days and also bring light rains in parts of the state. Fishermen in Gujarat have been warned not to venture into the Arabian sea till June 14. The cyclone is likely to cause light rains in Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions between June 9 and 11, an IMD official said.

The IMD in a tweet said that Very Severe Cyclone is likely to further intensify in next three days. 

"VSCS BIPARJOY over eastcentral Arabian Sea, lay centered at 2330hrs IST of 07 Jun, 2023 near lat 13.6N & long 66.0E, about 870km west-southwest of Goa, 930km sw of Mumbai. It would intensify further gradually during next 48hrs & move nearly north-northwestwards during next 3days." the IMD tweeted.

A Kerala government delegation led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan left for an eight-day trip to the United States of America and Cuba on Thursday morning. The delegation, also comprising Speaker A N Shamseer and State Finance Minister K N Balagopal, would be attending various events, including the American Regional Conference of the Loka Kerala Sabha which was marred by controversy after allegations cropped up that money was being charged from expatriates to stand or sit close to Vijayan during the three-day programme.

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 8:30 AM IST

