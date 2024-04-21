LIVE: INDIA bloc to hold mega rally in Ranchi, Jharkhand today; Sunita Kejriwal to also participate

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here
Lok Sabha polls: Ahead of the remaining remaining six phases of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the constituent parties of the INDIA alliance are gearing up for a massive show of strength at the Ulgulan rally scheduled today in Ranchi. While the first phase of polling concluded on April 19, Jharkhand is set to begin its four-phased election from May 13. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal is also expected to particiapte in the mega rally organisied by the opposition parties.
First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 8:30 AM IST