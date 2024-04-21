Home / India News / LIVE: INDIA bloc to hold mega rally in Ranchi, Jharkhand today; Sunita Kejriwal to also participate
LIVE: INDIA bloc to hold mega rally in Ranchi, Jharkhand today; Sunita Kejriwal to also participate

Jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal | (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 9:36 AM IST
Lok Sabha polls: Ahead of the remaining remaining six phases of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the constituent parties of the INDIA alliance are gearing up for a massive show of strength at the Ulgulan rally scheduled today in Ranchi. While the first phase of polling concluded on April 19, Jharkhand is set to begin its four-phased election from May 13. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal is also expected to particiapte in the mega rally organisied by the opposition parties.

On Saturday, the Republican-controlled US House of Representatives passed the first in a series of bills as part of a $95 billion legislative package. This package aims to provide security assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, despite objections from party hardliners. The Senate, which is currently majority Democratic, passed a similar measure over two months ago. Leaders from both parties, including Democratic President Joe Biden and top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell, have been urging embattled House Speaker Mike Johnson to bring it up for a vote. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US lawmakers after they voted in favour of aid packages for their countries.
Two Japanese navy helicopters, each carrying four crew members, crashed in the Pacific Ocean south of Tokyo during a nighttime training flight. As per some reports, Japan's defence Minister Minoru Kihara stated that the helicopters, SH-60K choppers from the Maritime Self Defense Force, lost contact late Saturday near Torishima island, approximately 600 kilometers (370 miles) south of Tokyo. One crew member was recovered from the waters but was later pronounced dead. Rescuers are still searching for the remaining seven crew members who are missing.

Nine dead in a road crash in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district

A car collided head-on with a truck in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district early morning today, leaving nine men returning from a wedding dead. The accident took place at 2:45 am near Eklera village when the deceased were returning from Dungri village in Bhopal, Jhalawar Superintendent of Police, Richa Tomer told PTI. While two persons were killed on the spot, seven others succumbed to injuries at a hospital. One person was critically injured in the accident and has been admitted to the Jhalawar government hospital.

Pakistan polls: 2024 Elections more rigged than 2018 elections, says JUI-F chief

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that the Pakistan elections in 2024 were "more rigged" than the elections held in 2018. While addressing JUI-F's public gathering in Pishin on Saturday, Rehman said that the Pakistan government was imposed through 'rigging'. The JUI-F chief stated that Pakistan is being made an unsafe state as the country is heading towards turmoil through "ill policies," according to reports.

Posters of INDIA alliance put up at ground in Ranchi ahead of the mega rally of opposition parties

First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 8:30 AM IST

