LIVE news: Supreme Court grants bail to NCP leader Nawab Malik in money laundering case

Money laundering case: SC grants bail to NCP leader Nawab Malik on medical grounds
The top court stated that NCP leader Nawab Malik was granted medical bail till disposal of regular bail plea before Bombay High Court.
Kerala Govt seeks military help for Wayanad landslide rescue operations
In response to the devastating landslide in Kerala's Wayanad district, the state government has sought the assistance of the Indian Army for rescue operations.
A Defence PRO said on Tuesday that a team of 43 personnel, led by the Second-in-Command from the 122 Infantry Battalion (TA) MADRAS, has been mobilised to aid in the ongoing rescue efforts. The team, comprising a Medical Officer, two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and 40 soldiers, is equipped to provide critical assistance in the affected area.
News update: Death toll in Wayanad landslides rises to 23, three children among dead, says Kerala minister
I request UDF workers to step forward: Priyanka Gandhi urges swift response to Wayanad landslides
Congress leader Priyanka Vadra Gandhi shared her concerns saying “I am deeply saddened to see the devastation caused by the massive landslide near Meppadi, Wayanad. My heartfelt condolences and prayers are with all those who have lost loved ones. I hope and pray that everyone is brought to safety as soon as possible. I urge the government to take immediate action to expedite relief and rescue operations and request UDF workers to step forward to do all they can to be of support and comfort to all those affected by this tragedy.”
'I seriously ask. Is this governance?': Bengal CM Mamata slams Centre over series of train accidents
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today hit out at the central government over the series of train accidents and wondered whether there will be no end to Centre's callouseness. In a social media post, Banerjee wondered whether this is governance as the train accidents have become a regular affair.
"Another disastrous rail accident! Howrah- Mumbai mail derails in Chakradharpur division in Jharkhand today early morning, multiple deaths and huge number of injuries are the tragic consequences, " She posted on X. "I seriously ask: is this governance? This series of nightmares almost every week, this unending procession of deaths and injuries on railway tracks: for how long shall we tolerate this? Will there be no end to the callousness of Government of India?" she added.
Wayanad landslide news: PM Modi announces compensation for victims
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
Assured all possible help from the Centre, says PM Modi on Kerala landslides
"Distressed by the landslides in parts of Wayanad. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured. Rescue ops are currently underway to assist all those affected. Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @pinarayivijayan and also assured all possible help from the Centre in the wake of the prevailing situation there," PM Modi posted on X.
19 killed, hundreds feared trapped amid landslides in Wayanad
Nineteen bodies were recovered and many people were reportedly missing after landslides rocked the hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala’s Wayanad district this morning.
Jharkhand train crash: Injured passengers brought to the Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur
Light to moderate showers expected over Kerala in next 3 hours
Light to moderate rainfall is expected at most locations, with occasional intense to very intense showers, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
State ministers will be arriving to coordinate the rescue efforts, says Kerala CM
All government agencies are involved in search and rescue operations following massive landslides in the Wayanad district, particularly near Meppadi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said today. State ministers will be arriving to coordinate the rescue efforts, he added.
Kerala Landslide LIVE updates: LoP Rahul Gandhi calls for urgent relief efforts after Wayanad lanslides
"I am deeply anguished by the massive landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. I hope those still trapped are brought to safety soon. I have spoken to the Kerala Chief Minister and the Wayanad District Collector, who assured me that rescue operations are underway. I have requested them to ensure coordination with all agencies, set up a control room, and inform us of any assistance needed for the relief efforts," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.
2 killed, 20 injured after 18 coaches of Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed in J'khand
The accident occurred at 3.45 AM near Barabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur, under the Chakradharpur Division of the South Eastern Railway (SER), officials said.
Vigilance officers uncover 52 plots, 6 buildings linked to senior excise officer in Odisha
Two days after uncovering 34 plots and houses owned by an engineer, anti-corruption vigilance officers in Odisha detected 52 plots and six multi-storey buildings linked to a senior officer in the excise department.
Acting on complaints that the officer possessed property exceeding his known sources of income, a team of vigilance officers, including 10 DSPs, 15 inspectors, and other staff, on Monday raided 10 locations associated with Rama Chandra Mishra, joint commissioner of the excise department.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that all government agencies have joined the search and rescue operations in the wake of massive landslides that struck various hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district, leaving hundreds feared to be trapped. A one-year-old child of a Nepali family living in Thondernad village died in a landslide, according to the Wayanad district authorities. The operations will be coordinated, and state ministers will reach the hilly district to lead the rescue activities, Chief Minister Vijayan said in a statement issued by his office. He added that in the wake of the landslides and other rain-related disasters in Wayanad district, the Health Department -- National Health Mission -- has opened a control room.
Two people were killed and 20 others were injured after about 18 coaches of a train bound for Mumbai derailed in Jharkhand early Tuesday morning. The Howara-CSMT Express derailed near Badabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur at around 3.45 am. Railway officials stated that the incident occurred after a goods train coming from the opposite side derailed and impacted the passenger train passing by from the opposite side.