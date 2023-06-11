LIVE updates: High waves seen in coastal areas ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy

The India Meteorological Department(IMD) today said that the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) "Biparjoy" located over the east-central Arabian Sea moved northwards with a speed of 5 kmph and is likely to intensify into an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' during the next 6 hours. According to IMD, the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) "Biparjoy" is very likely to move nearly northwards and reach near Pakistan and adjoining Saurashtra and Kutch coasts as a very severe cyclonic storm on June 15. Taking to its official Twitter handle, IMD tweeted, "VSCS BIPARJOY lay centreed at 2330 IST of today, near lat 17.4 N and long 67.3 E, about 600km WSW of Mumbai, 530 km S-SW of Porbandar & 830 km S of Karachi. To intensify further and likely to reach near Pakistan & adjoining Saurashtra & Kutch coast around A/N of 15th June as VSCS."

Enhanced security measures have been put in place at and around Ramlila Maidan, the venue of Aam Aadmi Party's "Maha Rally" to be held on Sunday against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in the national capital, police said. The rally is likely to be attended by 100,000 people, an AAP spokesperson claimed. A senior police officer said around 12 companies of paramilitary forces will be deployed along with the local police. CCTV surveillance will also be made.,

Indian-American LGBTQ members on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support the equal rights of the LGBTQ community in India. Prime Minister Modi will embark on his first state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden this month. During his four-day visit starting on June 21, the US president and the First Lady will host PM Modi for a state dinner on June 22.



