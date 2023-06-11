Home / India News / LIVE updates: High waves seen in coastal areas ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy

LIVE updates: High waves seen in coastal areas ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy

BS Web Team New Delhi
LIVE updates: High waves seen in coastal areas ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy

Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 11:08 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department(IMD) today said that the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) "Biparjoy" located over the east-central Arabian Sea moved northwards with a speed of 5 kmph and is likely to intensify into an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' during the next 6 hours. According to IMD, the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) "Biparjoy" is very likely to move nearly northwards and reach near Pakistan and adjoining Saurashtra and Kutch coasts as a very severe cyclonic storm on June 15. Taking to its official Twitter handle, IMD tweeted, "VSCS BIPARJOY lay centreed at 2330 IST of today, near lat 17.4 N and long 67.3 E, about 600km WSW of Mumbai, 530 km S-SW of Porbandar & 830 km S of Karachi. To intensify further and likely to reach near Pakistan & adjoining Saurashtra & Kutch coast around A/N of 15th June as VSCS."
Cyclone to intensify into extremely severe cyclonic storm today, says IMD

VSVS Biparjoy over eastcentral Arabian Sea at 0230 hours IST of 11th June, 2023 about 510 km south-southwest of Porbandar. To intensify into an ESCS during the next 6 hours. To reach near Pakistan and adjoining Saurashtra & Kutch coasts around afternoon of 15th June, 2023 as a VSCS
 

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 7:10 AM IST

