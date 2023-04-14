Home / India News / LIVE: Indian financial system insulated from US, Swiss developments: Das

Catch live updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 8:47 AM IST
India's financial system remains "completely" insulated from the recent developments in the US and Switzerland, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, asserting that the country's banking system is resilient, stable and healthy. "So far as India is concerned, the Indian banking system, the Indian financial system, remains completely insulated from the developments that have taken place in the US or in Switzerland. Our banking system is resilient, stable and healthy," Das said.

A Moscow court on Thursday again fined Wikipedia for a Russian-language article it refused to remove about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the latest in a series of government moves to silence objective reporting or criticism of the war and restrict the Russian public's access to information. 

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that Ecology and environment are the highest priority of the Union Government. He said that the government is considering many options to curb pollution and accordingly is working on various projects on a war footing.Read More

Key Event

8:34 AM Apr 23

Indian banking system remains insulated: RBI Guv amid US banks crisis

India's financial system remains "completely" insulated from the recent developments in the US and Switzerland, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, asserting that the country's banking system is resilient, stable and healthy.
 
The governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) told a press conference here on Thursday that at the global level, the recent developments in the banking system in the US and in Switzerland, have once again, brought into focus the importance of financial stability and banking sector stability.

8:33 AM Apr 23

Govt implementing measures to promote public transport: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that Ecology and environment are the highest priority of the Union Government.
 
He said that the government is considering many options to curb pollution and accordingly is working on various projects on a war footing.

8:33 AM Apr 23

Russian court fines Wikipedia for article about Ukraine war

A Moscow court on Thursday again fined Wikipedia for a Russian-language article it refused to remove about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the latest in a series of government moves to silence objective reporting or criticism of the war and restrict the Russian public's access to information.
 
The court fined Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit that runs the free, publicly-edited online encyclopedia, 2 million rubles ($24,464) for not removing a Wikipedia article titled Russian occupation of the Zaporizhzhia region," a reference to one of four Ukrainian provinces that Russia annexed last September. Most countries have condemned the annexation, as well as that by Russia in 2014 of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, as illegal.

8:33 AM Apr 23

Punjab's ex-CM Channi summoned to appear before Vigilance Bureau today

Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has been asked to appear before the Vigilance Bureau on Friday (April 14) for questioning in a disproportionate assets case, state Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said.
 
The vigilance bureau had initially asked Channi to appear for questioning on April 12. He, however, requested for another date to join the investigation, which the bureau allowed, asking him to appear on April 20 at its Mohali office.

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 8:31 AM IST

