LIVE: CM Biren Singh holds all-party meeting on Manipur violence

11:19 PM May 23
11:19 PM May 23
Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will campaign for the BJP for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections.
He will be in the state on Monday and participate in two BJP roadshows at Kapu and Udupi town, party sources said.
Before reaching Udupi, Shinde will visit the Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple. He will then meet the Dharmasthala temple's Dharmadhikari, Veerendra Hegde, they said.
The chief minister will also visit the Sri Krishna Temple in Udupi and on Monday itself, return to Maharashtra, the BJP sources said.
11:04 PM May 23
Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), Bhubaneswar has entirely switched to green sources for its energy consumption, by installing 4MWp Ground Mounted Solar Power Plant in the operational area, making it one of India's 100 per cent sustainable airports, said officials.
As per the airport authority, Bhubaneswar airport has installed a 4MWp solar power plant in the operational area which includes 10530 PV modules of 380W each.
The 4 MW Power plant was inaugurated on Saturday by Aparajita Sarangi, Member of Parliament from Bhubaneswar in the presence of Prasanna Pradhan, Airport Director and other officials.
10:27 PM May 23
The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday opened a helpline and a control room at AP Bhavan in Delhi for coordinating the evacuation of state students stuck in violence-hit Manipur.
The helpline numbers are 011-23384016 and 011-23387089.
"We are in constant touch with Manipur government and local administration to ensure all help," said the State government in a statement and shared six more helpline numbers from the northeastern state.
Manipur officials contacts include Michael Achom, IRS (8399882392), Rehanuddin Choudhury, joint secretary (Home, 9436034077), Peter Salam, joint secretary (Home, 7005257760) and Charanjeet Singh, joint secretary (Home, 8794475406).
10:00 PM May 23
Girls outperformed boys in Andhra Pradesh's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examinations with an overall pass percentage of 72 per cent recorded in the state.
Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana announced the SSC results for academic year 2022-23 on Saturday that saw more than six lakh students appearing for it.
Out of the total number of students who graduated, 69.2 per cent of boys cleared the examination, compared to 75.3 per cent girls, according to a state government release on Saturday.
9:44 PM May 23
Star India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli reached the 7,000-run mark in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career, becoming the first-ever player to do so.
The veteran batter did so during his side's IPL 2023 match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Virat gave some solid entertainment to those who turned up to watch him in the stadium, which also happens to be his home stadium in domestic cricket. He scored 55 off 46 balls, consisting of five fours. His runs came at a strike rate of 119.57.
9:41 PM May 23
9:24 PM May 23
INS Magar, the oldest landing ship of the Indian Navy was decommissioned on Saturday after a prestigious service to the country for 36 years.
The ship, commanded by Cdr Hemant V Salunkhe, was decommissioned at a sunset ceremony held at the Naval Base here.
The Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command (SNC), Vice Admiral, M A Hampiholi, who had helmed the ship from 2005-06, was the Chief Guest for the ceremony, Navy said.
9:18 PM May 23
A senior Mizoram official on Saturday claimed that the Centre has turned down the state's request to provide flights to evacuate its residents stranded in violence-hit Manipur.
The Mizoram government has urged both the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to charter flights for the stranded people hailing from the northeastern state, he said.
"The Centre turned down our request, and so has a private airline (to evacuate people of Mizoram stuck in Manipur)," the official told PTI.
9:10 PM May 23
Year-on-year inflation in the OECD, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), fell to 7.7 per cent in March 2023, down from 8.8 per cent in February 2023 and from 10.7 per cent peak in October 2022.
Returning to its February 2022 level, the decline in inflation was broad-based, with inflation between February and March 2023 moderating in 34 of the 38 Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries.
At the low end, Japan, Luxembourg, Spain and Switzerland recorded inflation rates below 4 per cent, while inflation in Hungary and Turkey still exceeded 20 per cent.
9:06 PM May 23
8:52 PM May 23
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Saturday announced that it will hold nationwide protests in support of grapplers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
The outfit also demanded the immediate arrest of Singh.
On May 7, several senior leaders of SKM from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and western Uttar Pradesh, with hundreds of farmers, shall once again visit the protest site at Jantar Mantar and extend support to the protesting wrestlers, the outfit said in a statement.
8:36 PM May 23
Indian naval sailing vessel Tarini is on her return passage to India after a six-month-long transoceanic intercontinental expedition that commenced from Goa in November 2022, officials said on Saturday.
During the expedition, Tarini sailed to Rio de Janerio, Brazil via Cape Town, South Africa, participating in Cape to Rio Race 2023, and she will complete an arduous 17,000 nautical miles passage when she touches the Indian shores again, a senior Navy official said.
8:08 PM May 23
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that all students from the state, who are stranded in violence-hit Manipur, will be brought back by two special flights.
The announcement came hours after the chief minister held a meeting with the parents of the students stuck in the trouble-torn state.
"The first flight with 37 students studying at Central Agriculture University in Imphal is expected to reach Guwahati on Saturday night, and they will return to Tripura on Sunday," Saha said, addressing a press conference at the Civil Secretariat.
7:45 PM May 23
Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar on Saturday exuded confidence that his party would win at least 141 seats in the May 10 assembly polls and asserted that he would abide by whatever the party decides on the issue of chief ministership.
Voting for the 224 assembly seats in the state will take place on May 10 and the results will be out on May 13.
In an interview with PTI, Shivakumar said the Congress will get a comfortable majority in Karnataka and the win would open the doors for the Lok Sabha elections as the party's victory in the state in 1978 had done.
7:41 PM May 23
7:12 PM May 23
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday came out hard against the Congress party and said that all the party's lies have been lost in the wave of Bharatiya Janata Party.
Addressing a public meeting in Haveri, PM Modi said, "The people of Congress who were trying to make their party's wave through lies in Karnataka, their lies are now lost in the BJP wave. Those who think Congress still has something left in Karnataka must come and see here."
He further attacked the Congress party over "appeasement politics" and "corruption".
6:56 PM May 23
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the overwhelming response he received in Bengaluru during the roadshow made him believe that it is the people who are contesting the 2023 assembly elections in Karnataka on behalf of the BJP.
The Prime Minister also said the "never-seen-before love and affection" he saw in Bengaluru was "unparalleled".
"This morning, I went to have a 'darshan' (opportunity to see) of 'janata janardhan' (public god) in Bengaluru. People gave me never-seen-before love and affection," Modi said at a public meeting here in Bagalkote district of poll-bound Karnataka, which votes on May 10.
6:17 PM May 23
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Army helicopters have been pressed into service for aerial surveillance in ethnic violence-hit Manipur, while the Army, Assam Rifles, and other Central paramilitary forces are on round-the-clock vigil in the trouble-torn districts.
Defence sources said that multiple rounds of aerial surveillance using Cheetah helicopters have already been conducted by the Army since Saturday morning in different parts of Manipur.
"The ongoing crisis in Manipur may create a new security dimension as insurgent groups staying in camps along the India-Myanmar border may prove detrimental to the massive efforts to restore normalcy in the state," said a source.
The issue is being addressed pro-actively by the security forces who are leaving no stone unturned to thwart the nefarious designs, the source said.
6:02 PM May 23
Wanted Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Panjwar was on Saturday morning shot dead by two unidentified gunmen in Lahore, the provincial capital of Pakistan's Punjab province, police said.
Panjwar, 63, was heading the banned Khalistan Commando Force-Panjwar group and was involved in drug and weapons smuggling and other terror activities when he was designated as a terrorist by India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in July 2020.
He was walking along with his guard at the park of SunFlower Housing Society, Nawab Town near Tokhar Niaz Baig in Lahore, where he was residing when two assailants opened fire on him and managed to flee on a motorcycle, a senior officer of Pakistan's Punjab Police told PTI.
5:41 PM May 23
First Published: May 06 2023 | 10:55 AM IST