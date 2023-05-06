LIVE: CM Biren Singh holds all-party meeting on Manipur violence

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh conducted a meeting with the representatives of the 'Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI)' in the wake of the violence in the State, informed CM in a tweet. Political parties including Congress, NPF, NPP, CPI (M), Aam Aadmi Party and Shiv Sena attended the meeting chaired by Biren Singh himself. On the international front, King Charles III was officially crowned the King of the United Kingdom as the Imperial State Crown was placed on his head amid spectacular pomp and pageantry at Westminster Abbey here on a rainy Saturday, reminiscent of the Coronation of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, 70 years ago. Read More