LIVE: King Charles enthronement 'interesting moment' for India, says envoy

Catch live updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
King Charles III

Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 8:56 AM IST
Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami said that the coronation of King Charles III is an "interesting moment" as the people of India feel a special relationship with the British monarch. Speaking about the visits of members of the UK's Royal family to India, Vikram Doraiswami said that King Charles III as the Prince of Wales travelled to India at least 10 times. He said that Queen Elizabeth II was a regular visitor to India for her ayurvedic treatments.

India is proud of its 32-million-strong worldwide diaspora and it must continue to counter baseless narratives about the country as its ambassadors, said Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar in his address at a community reception here on Friday. Dhankhar, who is in the UK on a two-day visit to attend the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in its capital, focussed his address on the great growth strides being made by India and its success story as a "democracy functioning at an unmatched level".

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Friday slammed BJP's campaign ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections and said that by doing religion-based politics, BJP is trying to get attention. While talking to ANI, Sukhu said, "Every house in India has a Lord Hanuman idol in it. By doing this kind of politics, they (BJP) are trying to get public attention which they are not getting in Karnataka"

 

Topics : Coronavirus Jagdeep Dhankar Karnataka polls Prince Charles India London BJP Congress Politics

First Published: May 06 2023 | 8:56 AM IST

