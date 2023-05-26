Home / India News / LIVE: Modi should return as PM in 2024, says Madurai Adheenam head priest

LIVE: Modi should return as PM in 2024, says Madurai Adheenam head priest

BS Web Team New Delhi
LIVE: Modi should return as PM in 2024, says Madurai Adheenam head priest

1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 8:08 AM IST
The head priest of Madurai Adheenam, Sri Harihara Desika Swamigal who will be presenting the 'Sengol' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the new parliament building, has said Narendra Modi should return as the PM again in 2024. The sceptre 'Sengol' will be presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28 by the 293rd head priest of Madurai Adheenam, the ANI reported. 

A total of 106 Ukrainian soldiers taken captive in the Bakhmut direction have been released following a prisoner exchange with Russia, the head of the Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak has said. The released troops include eight officers and 98 soldiers, Yermak wrote in a Telegram post.

 

First Published: May 26 2023 | 8:15 AM IST

