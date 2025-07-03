LIVE news: Union minister Gadkari to lay foundation stone for projects worth ₹6,350 cr

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for National Highway projects worth ₹6,350 crore in Jharkhand on Thursday, officials confirmed. The Road Transport and Highways Minister will oversee the launch of 11 highway initiatives—nine from Ranchi and two from Garhwa. Key projects include a ₹560 crore elevated corridor in Ranchi and two developments in Garhwa totalling ₹2,460 crore. Gadkari will also inaugurate the 4.18-km ‘Ratu Road flyover’, connecting Raj Bhavan to OTC Ground in Ranchi. In Garhwa, he will open a 23-km four-lane highway from Shankha to Khajoori, constructed at a cost of ₹1,130 crore.

Separately, representatives from several INDIA bloc parties met with the Election Commission to voice their objections to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. They criticised the timing of the revision, warning that it could lead to the disenfranchisement of over two crore voters ahead of the state assembly elections. The Congress alleged that after the economic blow of demonetisation, this 'Vote-bandi' could threaten the foundations of democracy.

Eleven parties—including the Congress, RJD, CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, NCP-SP, and the Samajwadi Party—raised their concerns directly with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded Ghana’s national honour, ‘The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’, in recognition of his “distinguished statesmanship and influential global leadership”. He received the honour on Wednesday from President John Dramani Mahama. “Honoured to be conferred with ‘The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’,”PM Modi stated on X.