Latest LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, other Oppn MPs detained by Delhi Police during SIR protest march

BS Web Team New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader
LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was detained alongside other Oppn MPs in Delhi | (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 1:08 PM IST
1:08 PM

Bihar SIR protest: 'This fight is not political but for saving the Constitution,' says Rahul Gandhi

Scores of opposition MPs, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, were detained on Monday during a protest march from Parliament House to the Election Commission, which was halted midway.
 
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Jairam Ramesh were among those taken in buses to the Parliament Street police station.
 
“This fight is not political but for saving the Constitution,” Gandhi told reporters, adding, “The truth is before the entire country.”

12:56 PM

Bihar SIR protest march: Cong leaders including Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka detained by Delhi Police

Delhi Police has detained the MPs who were protesting against the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. They were being bundled into buses.

12:25 PM

SC confirms Medha Patkar's conviction in Delhi LG Saxena's defamation case

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to overturn the conviction of activist Medha Patkar in a criminal defamation case filed by Vinai Kumar Saxena, the current Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, dating back to 2001. However, a bench comprising Justice MM Sundresh and Justice N Kotiswar Singh set aside the ₹1 lakh penalty imposed on her.

11:52 AM

CM Mamata pays tribute to Khudiram Bose on death anniversary, slams 'Kesari Chapter 2'

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to freedom fighter Khudiram Bose on his death anniversary and criticised Hindi film Kesari Chapter 2 for allegedly misrepresenting Bengali revolutionaries. She said the film wrongly referred to Bose as “Khudiram Singh” and portrayed him as a boy from Punjab instead of Medinipur. An FIR against the producers was filed in June for distorting historical facts.

11:23 AM

Bastar region sets benchmark in digital healthcare services in Chhattisgarh, says govt

Chhattisgarh’s Bastar division is seeing a healthcare boost with the rollout of digital medical services, officials said. Under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, initiatives like the Next Gen e-Hospital system, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, and PM-JAY are transforming care in the tribal region. The e-Hospital system now operates in six district hospitals, two civil hospitals, and 41 community health centres across seven districts, integrating OPD, diagnostics, medicine distribution, and patient records on a single platform for faster, better services.

11:08 AM

EC grants appointment for 'interaction' today on Congress request

The Election Commission of India has scheduled a meeting at 12 PM on Monday in response to a request from the Congress Party.
In a letter to Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, the Election Commission’s secretariat confirmed that the Commission has approved the interaction. The appointment was granted following Jairam Ramesh’s request made on behalf of certain political parties.

10:59 AM

Sanjay Raut writes to Amit Shah, seeks detail on ex-VP Dhankhar's whereabouts

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking details about former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s whereabouts. “What exactly has happened to our Vice President? Where is he? How is his health? Is he safe? The nation deserves to know the truth about these question," said in his letter.

10:41 AM

PM Modi inaugurates 184 newly constructed Type-VII multi-storey flats for MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 184 newly constructed Type-VII Multi-Storey Flats for Members of Parliament at Baba Kharak Singh Marg. 

10:33 AM

Trump yet to decide on tariffs over China's Russian oil purchase: Vance

US Vice President J D Vance said President Donald Trump has not yet decided on imposing tariffs on China for buying Russian oil, citing the complex US-China relationship. Vance noted that while Trump is considering the move, no firm decision has been made. He highlighted that Washington’s ties with Beijing involve many issues beyond the Russian oil purchases, making the situation more complicated.

10:20 AM

Army's anti-terror operation in J-K's Kishtwar enters 2nd Day

The Indian Army continued its anti-terror operation on Monday in the Dul area of Kishtwar, engaging in a gunfight with terrorists. The encounter follows the deaths of two soldiers, Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, who were killed during an operation in South Kashmir's Kulgam district the previous day. The Chinar Corps paid tribute, honouring their bravery and commitment.

10:18 AM

Uttarakhand Police conducts search, rescue in Dehradun's disaster-hit areas

Following orders from Police Headquarters in Dehradun, Uttarakhand Police flood company personnel inspected disaster-hit routes on Sunday. One officer proceeded on foot to the incident site to carry out search and rescue operations. The rescue efforts were prompted by a massive mudslide in Dharali village, Kheer Gad area near Harsil, on August 5. The cloudburst caused flash floods and a sudden surge of debris and water through the settlements, sweeping away several houses in the high-altitude villages.
 

9:57 AM

No formal request for INDIA Bloc march from Parliament to EC: Delhi Police

Delhi Police said no permission has been sought yet for the INDIA Bloc’s proposed march from Parliament to the Election Commission on Monday. While the opposition coalition announced plans for the protest, police officials confirmed they have not received any formal application or request for approval.

9:51 AM

Militants arrested for illegal activities in Manipur's Bishnupur district

Security forces arrested five militants from three banned groups in Manipur’s Bishnupur, Imphal West, and Imphal East districts for extortion and illegal arms possession on Monday. Among those arrested was an active member of the banned UNLF (Pambei) from Toubul Mayai Leikai in Bishnupur district, apprehended on Saturday.

9:39 AM

6.1 quake kills 1, injures 29 in Turkiye's Balikesir; buildings collapse

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey’s northwestern Balikesir province on Sunday, killing one person and causing over a dozen buildings to collapse. At least 29 people were injured, though none were in serious condition. 

9:38 AM

INDIA bloc MPs to march from Parliament to Election Commission headquarters today

Over 300 MPs from 25 opposition parties will march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in New Delhi on Monday, protesting alleged “vote chori” (vote theft) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar. 
First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

