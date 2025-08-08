LIVE news: Israel security cabinet approves Netanyahu plan to occupy Gaza City

Today's top updates: Israel’s security cabinet has approved a proposal from Prime Minister : Israel’s security cabinet has approved a proposal from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to occupy Gaza City, the Prime Minister’s Office announced on Friday.

“The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) will prepare for the takeover of Gaza City while ensuring the provision of humanitarian aid to the civilian population outside the combat zones,” the office stated after a lengthy security cabinet meeting that continued late into the night.

Mass protests broke out across Israel as the cabinet met to decide on a full reoccupation of Gaza, a step that would represent a significant escalation of the conflict. Despite international pressure, resistance from the Israeli military, and domestic concerns that the operation could jeopardise hostages, Netanyahu has pressed for a complete takeover of the blockaded enclave nearly two years into the war.

Details of the plan have not been disclosed, but the Prime Minister’s Office said “an overwhelming majority of cabinet ministers believed that the alternative plan presented would neither achieve Hamas’s defeat nor bring back the hostages.”

In an interview with Fox News shortly before the meeting, Netanyahu was asked whether Israel intended to take military control of all of Gaza.