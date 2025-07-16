LIVE news: NRI Amritpal Singh Dhillon arrested in hit-and-run death of marathoner Fauja Singh

Punjab Police have arrested 30-year-old NRI Amritpal Singh Dhillon in connection with the hit-and-run that killed 114-year-old marathon legend Fauja Singh. The Fortuner SUV involved was also recovered within 30 hours of the incident. Dhillon, from Dasupur village in Kartarpur, Jalandhar, was apprehended late Tuesday night and is being interrogated at Bhogpur police station.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he intends to impose tariffs of over 10 per cent on smaller nations, including countries in Africa and the Caribbean. “We’ll probably set one tariff for all of them,” Trump stated, adding it could be “a little over 10 per cent tariff” on goods from at least 100 countries. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick clarified that the targeted nations are primarily in Africa and the Caribbean, which conduct limited trade with the US and would have minimal impact on Trump's broader goal of reducing global trade imbalances.