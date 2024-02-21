Farmers' protest LIVE: Farmers to resume 'Delhi chalo' march today

After the failure of discussions with the central government over minimum support price (MSP) guarantees, farmers are set to resume their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march from the Punjab-Haryana border today. Cops in Haryana have asked their d Punjab counterparts to seize equipment brought by protesters to dismantle police barricades. 14,000 farmers have gathered at the border, with 1,200 tractor trolleys, 300 cars, and 10 mini-buses. On Monday evening, farmers rejected the Centre's proposal to buy maize, cotton, and three types of pulses - toor, urad, and masoor - at the old MSP. They said it did not make sense as it applied to only a few crops, and ignored those growing the other 18.The farmer leaders stated that the the MSP - based on the A2+FL+50 per cent formula (MSP at 1.5 times direct costs, such as seeds and fertilisers, and unpaid family labour), and not the Swaminathan Commission's C2+50 per cent formula - would be "subsistence" payments and not "income."
Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal today stated that the protesting farmers, who have been camping at two border points between Punjab and Haryana after they were stopped by security personnel, will march towards Delhi in a peaceful manner. Dallewal urged the government to take a decision in their favour and accused the central government of indulging in "delaying tactics" over the farmers' demands. He also took jabs at the Centre for setting up multi-layered barricades at the border points between Punjab and Haryana.
Farmers' protest: "Should find solution together", says Union minister Arjun Munda
Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda on Tuesday appealed to the farmers and the farmers' organisations that are connected with the protest to maintain peace.
"I would appeal to the farmers and the farmers organisations which are connected with this (protest) to maintain peace. We have to take it forward from discussion to solutions. We must keep discussing this issue. We all want peace, and we should together find a solution to this issue," he said.
"We tried to discuss the government's side and several proposals were also discussed. We have come to know that they (farmers) are not satisfied with the proposals but this discussion should continue and we must find a solution peacefully," the Union Minister added.
'Delhi chalo': Seize earthmoving equipment from farmers' protest sites: Haryana DGP to Punjab cops
Haryana Police urged its Punjab counterparts to seize bulldozers and other earthmoving equipment from the interstate border which they say protesters will use to break barricades. These could pose a threat to the security forces deployed at the border, Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapoor said in an urgent communication to his Punjab counterpart Gaurav Yadav.
Farmers' protest: 14,000 people, 1,200 tractors, 300 cars at Punjab-Haryana border
According to estimates by the central government, 14,000 people have gathered along the Punjab-Haryana border with 1,200 tractor-trolleys, 300 cars, 10 mini-buses as well as small vehicles. The Union Home Ministry told the Punjab government that the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state has been a matter of concern over the last few days and asked it to take stringent action against lawbreakers.
Intention is not to disturb peace, will march peacefully, says farmer leader Dallewal
Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Wednesday said protesting farmers, who have been camping at two border points between Punjab and Haryana after they were stopped by security personnel, will march towards Delhi in a peaceful manner.
"Our intention is not to disturb peace," Dallewal said ahead of the farmers' plan to march towards the national capital.