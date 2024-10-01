LIVE news: Bengal junior doctors resume total 'cease work' seeking safety, security

Junior doctors in West Bengal restarted their indefinite "total cease work" on Tuesday to pressure the state government into addressing several demands, including guaranteeing their safety and protection across all healthcare facilities. These junior doctors had partially resumed their duties at state-run hospitals on September 21, following a 42-day demonstration. They were on a "cease work" agitation in response to the sexual assault and killing of a female doctor while on duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. "We do not see any positive approach from the state government to fulfil our demands for safety and security. Today is the 52nd day (of the protest) and we are still being attacked and there is no attempt to keep the other promises made during the meetings with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In the given situation, we are left with no option other than opting for full cease work, starting today," Aniket Mahato, one of the agitating junior doctors, said.
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar stated that the history of Koregaon Bhima, located in Maharashtra's Pune district, is of sacrifices made by people but some communal elements are trying to wipe it out. Violence broke out a day after the Elgar Parishad conclave was organised on December 31, 2017 in Pune to commemorate the 1818 Koregaon Bhima battle in which a British army comprising Dalits defeated the Peshwas.
China is marking the 75th year of Communist Party rule as economic challenges and security threats linger over the massive state. No festivities have been announced for the occasion on Tuesday, save for a flag-raising ceremony at Tiananmen Square. In recent decades, China has mounted military parades and displays of the country's economic might only at the turn of decades, such as for the 60th and 70th anniversaries.
BJP will form government in Jammu and Kashmir: Kathua Assembly candidate Bharat Bhushan
“It’s an important election. We have BJP government in Centre and PM Modi has taken a pledge that in Jammu and Kashmir as well, BJP government will be formed,” BJP candidate from Kathua Assembly constituency Bharat Bhushan stated today.
Indian-American member of US prez panel welcomes release of 250K visa slots
An Indian-American member of the Presidential Commission for Asian-Americans has welcomed the move to release an additional 250,000 visa appointments by the US Mission in India. The US Mission in India opened the additional slots for travellers -- including tourists, skilled workers and students -- officials said on Monday.
Tirupati Laddu row: SIT inspects flour mill where ghee is stored, tested
Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials on Monday inspected the flour mill in Tirumala, where ghee is stored and tested in the lab before being used in laddu prasadam. The row over the Tirupati Prasadam (laddus) began after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu claimed that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus, the Prasdam offered at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, during the previous YSRCP government.
