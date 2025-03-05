Balaji Phosphates IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Balaji Phosphates IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Balaji Phosphates is expected to be finalised today, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. The The basis of allotment of shares for Balaji Phosphates is expected to be finalised today, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO), which closed its three-day subscription window on Tuesday, March 4, received a muted response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by approximately 1.21 times.

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE or Skyline Financial Services, the registrar for the IPO.

Here are the direct links to check the allotment status for the Balaji Phosphates IPO:

Check Balaji Phosphates IPO allotment status on NSE:

Check Balaji Phosphates IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services:

Balaji Phosphates IPO details

The SME offering, which comprises a fresh issue of 5.94 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.21 million equity shares, was available at a price band of Rs 66-70 per share with a lot size of 2,000 shares.

Balaji Phosphates will not receive the proceeds from the offer for sale. The company, however, intends to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue to meet capital expenditure requirements, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

Balaji Phosphates IPO grey market premium, listing estimate

In the grey market, Balaji Phosphates' unlisted shares are trading flat at around Rs 70 per share on Wednesday, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) for Balaji Phosphates remains Nil.

Shares of Balaji Phosphates are expected to debut on the NSE SME platform on Friday, March 7, 2025. The current GMP trend indicates a subdued listing of the company's shares. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for determining the company’s market performance.

About Balaji Phosphates

Incorporated in 1996, Balaji Phosphates manufactures Single Super Phosphate, NPK Granulated and Mixed Fertilisers, and Zinc Sulphate. The company markets its products under the brands 'RATNAM' and 'BPPL'. As of March 31, 2024, the unit had a production capacity of 120,000 MT per year for Single Super Phosphate.

The company sells its products in several Indian states, including Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. The company's manufacturing unit is located in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh.