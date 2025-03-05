Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 8:07 AM IST
Stocks to watch on Wednesday, March 5, 2025: Trump tariffs, China and Canada’s retaliation to tariffs, FIIs persistent selling, coupled with mixed global cues, may influence the sentiments of the Indian benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty50, today. 
 
At 7:20 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 71 points lower at 22,120.  READ: Stock Market Updates LIVE
 
Meanwhile, here are the top stocks to watch on Wednesday
 
Adani Wilmar: To acquire 80 per cent of GD Foods Manufacturing (owner of 'Tops' brand) in the first tranche.
 
Coforge: The company signed an agreement with Sabre Corporation to accelerate AI-enabled solutions.
 
Ambuja Cements: The market watchdog Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved acquisition of 72.8 per cent stake in Orient Cement. 
Biocon: The company's subsidiary, Biocon Pharma, has received USFDA approvals for Lenalidomide capsules and Dasatinib tablets, and tentative approval for Rivaroxaban tablets.

Ola Electric Mobility: The electric vehicle manufacturer has received notice from IFCI regarding non-achievement of Milestone-1; actively engaging with authorities.
 
Power Grid: The company has been awarded three transmission projects under BOOT basis.
 
JSW Energy: The company has acquired KSK Mahanadi Power, approved by the Competition Commission.
 
Rail Vikas Nigam: RVNL was awarded Rs 729.82 crore project for distribution infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh.
 
Welspun Specialty Solutions: The company has secured a Rs 231.77 crore contract from BHEL for boiler tubes.
 
Grasim Industries: The company has started commercial production of Birla Opus Paints at Mahad plant.
 
Sun TV Network: To consider an interim dividend for FY2025 on March 7.
 
Force Motors: February 2025 sales grew 46.28 per cent to 3,600 units.
 
ABB India: The company has invested in AI start-up UptimeAI through ABB Motion Ventures.
 
GE Vernova T&D India: It has secured Rs 500 crore in orders from Power Grid Corporation of India.
 
ONGC: Subsidiary ONGC Green acquired 100 per cent stake in PTC Energy for Rs 925 crore.
 
Avenue Supermarts: The retail chain operator has opened a new store in Kodad, Telangana, bringing total stores to 392.
 
Walchandnagar Industries: The company has acquired 60.3 per cent stake in AiCitta Intelligent Technology.
 
Mindteck India: CEO Anand Balakrishnan to resign effective May 31, 2025. 
RHI Magnesita India: Acquired 100 per cent stake in Ashwath Technologies for Rs 14 crore.
 
Apollo Hospitals: The hospital chain operator to invest Rs 250 crore in a comprehensive Oncology Centre with India's first Proteus One Proton System.
First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

