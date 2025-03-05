Stocks to Watch, March 5: Adani Wilmar, Coforge, Biocon, Ola Electric, RVNL
Stocks to watch on Wednesday, March 5, 2025: Trump tariffs, China and Canada’s retaliation to tariffs, FIIs persistent selling, coupled with mixed global cues, may influence the sentiments of the Indian benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty50, today.
Meanwhile, here are the top stocks to watch on Wednesday
Coforge: The company signed an agreement with Sabre Corporation to accelerate AI-enabled solutions.
Ambuja Cements:
The market watchdog Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved acquisition of 72.8 per cent stake in Orient Cement.
Biocon: The company's subsidiary, Biocon Pharma, has received USFDA approvals for Lenalidomide capsules and Dasatinib tablets, and tentative approval for Rivaroxaban tablets.
Ola Electric Mobility: The electric vehicle manufacturer has received notice from IFCI regarding non-achievement of Milestone-1; actively engaging with authorities.
Power Grid: The company has been awarded three transmission projects under BOOT basis.
JSW Energy: The company has acquired KSK Mahanadi Power, approved by the Competition Commission.
Rail Vikas Nigam: RVNL was awarded Rs 729.82 crore project for distribution infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh.
Welspun Specialty Solutions: The company has secured a Rs 231.77 crore contract from BHEL for boiler tubes.
Grasim Industries: The company has started commercial production of Birla Opus Paints at Mahad plant.
Sun TV Network: To consider an interim dividend for FY2025 on March 7.
Force Motors: February 2025 sales grew 46.28 per cent to 3,600 units.
ABB India: The company has invested in AI start-up UptimeAI through ABB Motion Ventures.
GE Vernova T&D India: It has secured Rs 500 crore in orders from Power Grid Corporation of India.
ONGC: Subsidiary ONGC Green acquired 100 per cent stake in PTC Energy for Rs 925 crore.
Avenue Supermarts: The retail chain operator has opened a new store in Kodad, Telangana, bringing total stores to 392.
Walchandnagar Industries: The company has acquired 60.3 per cent stake in AiCitta Intelligent Technology.
Mindteck India: CEO Anand Balakrishnan to resign effective May 31, 2025.
RHI Magnesita India: Acquired 100 per cent stake in Ashwath Technologies for Rs 14 crore.
Apollo Hospitals: The hospital chain operator to invest Rs 250 crore in a comprehensive Oncology Centre with India's first Proteus One Proton System.