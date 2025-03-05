Singer Kalpana Raghavendar hospitalised after suspected suicide attempt

Popular playback singer Kalpana Raghavendar, daughter of veteran singer TS Raghavendra, is suspected to have attempted suicide at her residence in Hyderabad on March 2.

According to reports, Kalpana was found unconscious at her residence after consuming sleeping pills, and she was taken to the hospital for treatment. Currently, the singer's health is stable, and she is on ventilator support.

Security guard alerted residents

When the house of the Telugu playback singer did not open for two days, the apartment guards became suspicious. They then alerted the residents’ association who contacted the police, and then due process was followed. When police entered the apartment, the playback singer was found unconscious. The reason behind her alleged suicide attempt is still not known.

Kalpana's husband rushed to Hyderabad

Kalpana's husband, who was in Chennai at the time of the incident, rushed to Hyderabad after hearing the news of her suicide attempt.

KPHB police have already registered a case and started investigating the matter.

According to several media reports, several celebrities, including Srikrishna, Sunitha, Geetha Madhuri and Karunya, have visited the singer at the hospital to inquire about her well-being.

Also Read

Who Is Kalpana Raghavendar?

Kalpana, daughter of singer TS Raghavendra, has been part of many singing reality shows over the years. She rose to fame after winning a show called Star Singer in 2010.

The playback singer started her career when she was five years old and has recorded over 1,500 songs in multiple languages by 2013 and has performed over 3000 stage shows in India and abroad. Throughout her career, she has worked with famous music composers and singers like MS Viswanathan, Ilaiyaraaja, A. Rahman, KV Mahadevan, SP Balasubrahmanyam, and KS Chithra.

Apart from singing, she has also been a judge on different music reality shows and participated in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1, hosted by Jr NTR. Some of her recent songs are “Kodi Parakura Kaalam,” “Penne Neeyum,” and “Thirupachi Arivaala.” Her friends and singer, Sunitha, visited her in the hospital but refused to talk to the press.