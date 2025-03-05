Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 250 pts, Nifty tops 22,150; Coforge rises 8%, BSE slumps 9%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: HCL Tech, M&M, Power Grid, Tech M, Wipro, BPCL, Hindalco, Adani Ports, and Infosys were the top Nifty gainers

SI Reporter New Delhi
Image: Bloomberg
Stock Market News: while the US markets closed lower on Tuesday, futures tied to the US indices were higher Wednesday morning. | Image: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 9:28 AM IST
9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sector Check

Nifty IT index is the top sectoral gainer, up over 1 per cent, followed by Realty (up 0.85 per cent)

Nifty Healthcare is the top loser, down 0.3 per cent



9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap check

M&M, Power Grid, HCLTech were among the top gainers on BSE

Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and Bajaj Finance among top losers on BSE.

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets shine

Nifty SmallCap up 0.46 per cent

Nift MidCap up 0.30 per cent

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens at 22,073.05

Nifty opened at 22,073.05

Nifty's previous close was 22,082.65

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex open at 73,005.37

Sensex opens at 73,005.37

Sensex previous close was 72,989.93


9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty settle flat in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex, today, settled flat in pre-open session. It ended at 73,005.37, up 15.44 points or 0.02 per cent.

>> The Nifty50, on the other hand, closed at 22,073.05, down 9.60 points or 0.04 per cent.

9:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens higher Wednesday

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian Rupee opens around 6 paise higher, at 87.20, per US dollar on Wednesday, March 5.

9:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Home prices to climb faster than inflation this year, rents even more: Poll

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's average home prices and rental costs are set to outpace consumer inflation this year according to a Reuters poll of housing experts who were split on whether affordability for first-time homebuyers would worsen or improve.
 
While faltering economic growth, stagnant wages and a dearth of well-paying jobs have left millions of working-class families with depleted savings, home prices have nearly doubled in the past decade in a housing market dominated and driven by those with high incomes.
 
In addition, a mismatch between strong demand and limited supply has inflated home prices to a point where tens of millions are having to rent. READ MORE
 
 

8:59 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Uncertainty unleashed by Trump tariffs is reigning supreme now and this is weighing on markets. Consequently trading volumes have dipped sharply. Market drifting down on low volumes doesn’t indicate a sustained downtrend from the current levels. In the ongoing chaotic scenario new news and developments can trigger market moves.

It would be difficult for the US to get away unscathed from the retaliatory tariffs imposed by China, Canada and Mexico. Inflation in the US will rise and the Fed will sound hawkish. A sharp correction in the US stock market is likely. This will hurt Trump’s popularity and the negative wealth effect of a sharp market correction can aggravate the growth slowdown in the US. Soon the Trump regime will realise this.
 
It is better for investors to wait and watch for the events to unfold. Fairly valued growth stocks, particularly those focused on domestic consumption like financials, telecom etc, and exports to non-US markets like segments of autos , can be slowly accumulated for the long-term.

Views by V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist of Geojit Financial Services

8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: China keeps growth target at around 5% for 2025 amid US trade war risks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: China is keeping its economic growth target at around 5 per cent for 2025 despite a looming trade war with the United States and other headwinds.
 
The target for GDP growth was announced Wednesday in a report being presented by Premier Li Qiang at the opening session of the National People's Congress, the annual meeting of China's legislature. It gives an indication of how ambitious the government is about boosting growth in challenging economic times.
 
The IMF has projected China's economy will grow 4.6 per cent this year, down from 5 per cent in 2024, according to Chinese government statistics. READ MORE

8:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets could see a subdued opening tracking overnight weakness in US markets, but optimism in other Asian indices may aid sentiment after benchmark Nifty ended in red for the 10th day in a row on Tuesday. The market is dealing with the pessimism of the likely impact of Trump's reciprocating tariff policy amidst escalating trade tensions and growing signs of an economic slowdown and sticky US inflation. Technically, in case Nifty gives up 22,000 on a closing basis, then the next big support will come at 21281 mark.

Views by Prashanth Tapse, senior VP of research at Mehta Equities

8:56 AM

Trump Congress Address LIVE: Trump says a ‘little disturbance’ from tariffs is OK, as mkts reel from trade war

Trump Congress Address LIVE: President Donald Trump conceded before a joint session of Congress that his steep new tariffs will cause “a little disturbance,” but maintained it was worth it to reap what he promises will be the eventual benefits of his aggressive trade policy.
 
“Tariffs are about making America rich again and making America great again. And it’s happening, and it will happen rather quickly,” Trump said Tuesday night, during the first such speech of his second term. 

Source: CNBC

8:55 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amid trade war, Trump warns Canada of reciprocal tariff by like amount

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump said that if Canada imposes retaliatory tariffs on the US, America would also increase its tariff to a similar amount. Trump's remark came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that Canada will be implementing 25 per cent tariffs against $155 billion worth of American products. READ MORE

8:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Balaji Phosphates IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The basis of allotment of shares for Balaji Phosphates is expected to be finalised today, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO), which closed its three-day subscription window on Tuesday, March 4, received a muted response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by approximately 1.21 times. READ MORE

8:45 AM

Trump Congress Address LIVE: Will bring new trade policy for farmers, says Donald Trump

Donald Trump Congress Address LIVE: Trump says there will be "tax cuts for everybody". He asks Democrats to vote through the proposed changes.

>> Donald Trump assures Congress of introducing a new trade policy which would be "great" for American farmers.
 
>> Trump criticises “dirty and disgusting” goods entering the US from other countries, arguing that they harm local farmers.

>> Announcing new tariffs on agricultural imports starting April 2, Trump said there might be “a little bit of an adjustment period” but assured farmers they would ultimately “have a field day.”
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Stock Market Today, March 5, 2025: Stock markets today opened higher amid mixed trade in Asia, and as US President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress. The BSE Sensex index was trading at 73,149 levels, up 159 points or 0.22  per cent, while the Nifty50 was at 22,118.50 level, up 36 points or 0.16 per cent.  HCL Tech, M&M, Power Grid, Tech M, Wipro, BPCL, Hindalco, Adani Ports, and Infosys were the top Nifty gainers, rising between 1 per cent and 2.4 per cent. On the flipside, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Shriram Finance, HDFC Bank, Ultratech Cement, and L&T were the top Nifty losers, down up to 3.6 per cent. 
 
In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index added 0.39 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap index gained 0.63 per cent.  Among sectors, the Nifty IT, and PSU Bank indices were up over 1 per cent each, followed by 0.99-per cent rise in the Nifty Auto index, and 0.6-per cent gain in the Nifty Metal index. On the downside, the Nifty Financial Services, and the Nifty Pharma indices were down up to 0.25 per cent.
 

Donald Trump's Address at Joint Congress

Addressing the joint session of the Congress, US President Donald Trump said he would implement reciprocal tariffs from April 2. Whatever other countries charge us, we will implement the same. There will be no to and fro on it, Trump said.
 
India, China, and South Korea, he added, charge up to 100 per cent tariffs which wil be countered.
 
Addressing the Congress, Trump claimed "America is back" after he returned to the White House as the 47th President. Trump said his first month has been the best period for an American President in US' history as he hailed his decisions around renaming of Gulf of Mexico, border control, cost cutting, and making America "anti-woke." 
 

Trump's Tariff Flip-Flop

 
After levying 25-per cent tariffs, each, on Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10-per cent tariff on China, US' Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said overnight that President Donald Trump will "probably" announce tariff compromise deals with Canada and Mexico soon. This could include a partial scale back of the new tariffs.
 

IPO Market

Balaji Phosphates IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Balaji Phosphates will likely finalise today, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of the company garnered lukewarm response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by approximately 1.21 times. READ MORE

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

