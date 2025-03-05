Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 250 pts, Nifty tops 22,150; Coforge rises 8%, BSE slumps 9%

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Stock Market Today, March 5, 2025: Stock markets today opened higher amid mixed trade in Asia, and as US President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress. The BSE Sensex index was trading at 73,149 levels, up 159 points or 0.22 per cent, while the Nifty50 was at 22,118.50 level, up 36 points or 0.16 per cent. HCL Tech, M&M, Power Grid, Tech M, Wipro, BPCL, Hindalco, Adani Ports, and Infosys were the top Nifty gainers, rising between 1 per cent and 2.4 per cent. On the flipside, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Shriram Finance, HDFC Bank, Ultratech Cement, and L&T were the top Nifty losers, down up to 3.6 per cent.

In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index added 0.39 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap index gained 0.63 per cent. Among sectors, the Nifty IT, and PSU Bank indices were up over 1 per cent each, followed by 0.99-per cent rise in the Nifty Auto index, and 0.6-per cent gain in the Nifty Metal index. On the downside, the Nifty Financial Services, and the Nifty Pharma indices were down up to 0.25 per cent.

Donald Trump's Address at Joint Congress

Addressing the joint session of the Congress, US President Donald Trump said he would implement reciprocal tariffs from April 2. Whatever other countries charge us, we will implement the same. There will be no to and fro on it, Trump said.

India, China, and South Korea, he added, charge up to 100 per cent tariffs which wil be countered.

Addressing the Congress, Trump claimed "America is back" after he returned to the White House as the 47th President. Trump said his first month has been the best period for an American President in US' history as he hailed his decisions around renaming of Gulf of Mexico, border control, cost cutting, and making America "anti-woke."

Trump's Tariff Flip-Flop

After levying 25-per cent tariffs, each, on Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10-per cent tariff on China, US' Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said overnight that President Donald Trump will "probably" announce tariff compromise deals with Canada and Mexico soon. This could include a partial scale back of the new tariffs.

IPO Market