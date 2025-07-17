LIVE news updates: 12-hour Odisha bandh today over student's suicide

Multiple Opposition parties have called for a 12-hour Odisha bandh on Thursday, July 17, days after the death of a college student after self-immolation over alleged inaction after alleged sexual harassment by a professor. On Thursday morning, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at 14 locations associated with Jalaluddin Shah, also known as Chhangur Baba, and his associates. Of the sites raided, 12 were located in Utaraula, Uttar Pradesh, and two in Mumbai.

The Trump administration has withdrawn federal funding for California’s high-speed rail project, raising further doubts about the state’s long-delayed plan to connect San Francisco and Los Angeles via a bullet train. The U.S. Department of Transportation confirmed the cancellation of $4 billion in funding just weeks after first indicating the move. Federal funds have covered less than a quarter of the project’s overall cost, with the remainder financed by the state through a voter-approved bond and revenue from the cap-and-trade programme. President Donald Trump and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy have both criticised the initiative, labelling it a "train to nowhere."

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday declared that beginning August 1, each household in Bihar will receive up to 125 units of electricity free of charge. He also announced that, over the next three years, solar power plants will be set up on rooftops or in nearby public areas to benefit consumers, with implementation based on consent from all domestic users. A day earlier, the Chief Minister had instructed the Education Department to promptly evaluate vacancies for teaching positions in government schools.