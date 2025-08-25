LIVE news updates: Himachal reels under heavy rain; schools shut down

Heavy rainfall disrupted normal life in Himachal Pradesh, forcing the closure of schools and colleges in four of the state’s 12 districts. As many as 484 roads, including two national highways, were shut to traffic.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday announced a fare hike ranging between ₹1 and ₹4, depending on the distance travelled. Under the revised structure, the minimum fare for the 0–2 km slab has gone up from ₹10 to ₹11, while the maximum fare for journeys over 32 km has increased from ₹60 to ₹64.

For the 12–21 km slab, fares have been revised from ₹40 to ₹43, and for 21–32 km, the new fare is ₹54, up from ₹50. Fares on Sundays and national holidays have also been increased. On the Airport Express Line, a similar rise of up to ₹5 has been introduced.

The DMRC described the hike as “minimal,” stating that it was necessary to meet operational expenses while maintaining affordable public transport.

The local meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in isolated pockets across two to seven districts until August 30. Educational institutions, except residential ones, were closed in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una and Solan districts following the alert. Moderate to heavy rain has been lashing several parts of the state since Sunday night, leaving key roads inaccessible.