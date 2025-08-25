Home / India News / LIVE news updates: Himachal reels under heavy rain; schools shut down
LIVE news updates: Himachal reels under heavy rain; schools shut down

BS Web Team New Delhi
People stand near mud and debris washed along flash floods triggered by cloudburst, at Shastri Nagar area, in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 11:43 AM IST
Heavy rainfall disrupted normal life in Himachal Pradesh, forcing the closure of schools and colleges in four of the state’s 12 districts. As many as 484 roads, including two national highways, were shut to traffic.
 
The local meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in isolated pockets across two to seven districts until August 30. Educational institutions, except residential ones, were closed in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una and Solan districts following the alert. Moderate to heavy rain has been lashing several parts of the state since Sunday night, leaving key roads inaccessible.   
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday announced a fare hike ranging between ₹1 and ₹4, depending on the distance travelled. Under the revised structure, the minimum fare for the 0–2 km slab has gone up from ₹10 to ₹11, while the maximum fare for journeys over 32 km has increased from ₹60 to ₹64.
 
For the 12–21 km slab, fares have been revised from ₹40 to ₹43, and for 21–32 km, the new fare is ₹54, up from ₹50. Fares on Sundays and national holidays have also been increased. On the Airport Express Line, a similar rise of up to ₹5 has been introduced.
 
The DMRC described the hike as “minimal,” stating that it was necessary to meet operational expenses while maintaining affordable public transport.
 

11:43 AM

Maharashtra moves SC to regularise Zudpi jungle encroachments; contradicts own laws

The Maharashtra government has asked the Supreme Court to take nearly 86,409 hectares of Zudpi jungle land in Vidarbha out of the ambit of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, and to regularise encroachments without penalties or compensatory measures. This demand runs contrary to the recommendations of the SC-mandated Central Empowered Committee (CEC) and the state's own legal framework, government records show.
 

11:29 AM

Noida dowry murder: Nikki Bhati’s brother-in-law, father-in-law arrested

Nikki Bhati’s brother-in-law, Rohit Bhati, and father-in-law, Satyavir, have been arrested in connection with the alleged dowry-related murder of the 28-year-old woman. Nikki succumbed to severe burn injuries at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital after she was reportedly assaulted and set on fire at her in-laws’ residence in Greater Noida.

11:08 AM

IndiGo flight with Assam CM diverted to Agartala amid bad weather

A Guwahati-bound IndiGo flight carrying Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was diverted to Agartala airport in Tripura on Sunday evening due to adverse weather conditions in Guwahati, an official said on Monday. The diversion was undertaken as a precautionary step, according to KC Meena, Director of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala.

9:58 AM

ED raid underway at TMC MLA's residence over Bengal school jobs scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting a raid at the residence of TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Monday in connection with its probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of school teachers, a senior officer said. As the legislator came to know about the raid, he allegedly tried to flee his house by scaling the boundary wall of the premises, he said.

9:44 AM

Blueprint being prepared to solve waterlogging problem: CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday announced that a detailed blueprint of the capital’s sewer network is being drafted to provide a long-term solution to waterlogging. Emphasising the city’s improved monsoon preparedness, Gupta noted that despite above-normal rainfall in August, Delhi residents were spared a major waterlogging crisis this year.

9:27 AM

NCW demands immediate arrests in Noida woman's alleged dowry murder case

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged dowry murder case of Nikki Bhatti in Greater Noida. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, demanding a detailed action report within three days.

8:59 AM

8 dead, 43 injured as truck hits tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims in UP's Bulandshahr

Eight people were killed and 43 others injured when a truck rammed into a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district in the early hours of Monday, police said. Two of the deceased were children while 12 of those injured and hospitalised are below the age of 18, police said. The accident took place around 2.10 am on the Bulandshahr-Aligarh border near the Arnia bypass, when the canter truck hit the tractor-trolley from behind, causing it to overturn.
