LIVE news updates: 2 dead, 6 missing after flash floods near Dharamshala

Today's news updates: Volunteers and project officials relocated individuals from camping sites to a secure area near the Ambedkar building. Catch all the news developments from around the world here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Snowfall, Dharamshala
Two people have died and six others remain missing following heavy rainfall and rising water levels in Kangra district (File image)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 10:34 AM IST
Today's top news updates: Two people have died and six others remain missing following heavy rainfall and rising water levels near the Manuni stream in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district, officials reported.
 
According to authorities, the SDRF,  volunteers, and project personnel evacuated individuals from camping areas to a safer location near the Ambedkar building in Kaniara, where food and water were provided.
 
Officials further stated that a sudden surge of water, triggered by heavy rain, inundated a residential colony within 15 minutes, leading to the tragic incident.
 
In other developments, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has recruited three researchers from OpenAI to advance his company’s superintelligence initiative, according to the Wall Street Journal. The hires — Lucas Beyer, Alexander Kolesnikov, and Xiaohua Zhai — were previously based at OpenAI’s Zurich office.
 
Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has begun procuring two additional Mobile BSL-3 (MBSL-3) laboratories to enhance outbreak response capabilities and improve healthcare access in remote and hard-to-reach areas.
 
Known as RAMBAAN, these mobile labs are the first-of-their-kind, fully indigenous Rapid Action Mobile BSL-3 units, designed for field deployment and equipped to handle diagnostic demands during outbreaks involving both known and novel high-risk pathogens.
 
Developed under the Pradhan Mantri-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission by ICMR in collaboration with Klenzaids Contamination Controls Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai, the RAMBAAN labs are currently stationed at the National Institute of Virology in Pune and the RMRC in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.
 
These units were first deployed during the Nipah virus outbreak in Kozhikode, Kerala, in September 2023, and again in Malappuram district in July 2024.
 

10:34 AM

Himachal flash floods: Search operation to find missing people intensified, others rescued

Search operations have been intensified to trace 10 people missing since the flash floods triggered by cloudbursts in Himachal's Kangra and Kullu districts, officials said on Thursday. Two persons died while about 20 were feared swept away due to heavy rains on Wednesday evening but some of the missing people have since been rescued.

10:05 AM

Encounter breaks out between security forces, Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

An exchange of fire took place between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Thursday, according to a police official. The gunfight erupted in the Abhujmaad forest during an anti-Naxalite operation, which was launched by a joint team of security personnel following intelligence reports about the presence of Maoist operatives.

9:34 AM

There should be no place for double standards in combating terrorism: Rajnath Singh at SCO meet.

"It is imperative those who sponsor, nurture and utilize terrorism for their narrow and selfish ends must bear the consequences," says Rajnath Singh.

8:55 AM

We must unite in our fight against terrorism for our collective safety, security: Rajnath Singh at SCO meet

Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of policy and provide shelter to terrorists, says Rajnath Singh. 
First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

