LIVE news updates: Hezbollah commander killed in Lebanon drone strike

Iran’s supreme leader rejected US demands for surrender following additional Israeli strikes on Wednesday, warning that any American military action would inflict “irreparable damage” on the US. Meanwhile, European diplomats planned to meet with Iran on Friday.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made his second public appearance since the Israeli strikes began six days earlier, as Israel eased certain daily restrictions, indicating a possible decline in the missile threat from Iran.

Khamenei’s remarks came a day after US President Donald Trump posted on social media, calling for Iran’s unconditional surrender and warning Khamenei that the US knows his location but has no current plans to kill him, “at least not for now".

While Trump initially distanced himself from Israel’s unexpected strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, he has recently suggested increased US.involvement, expressing interest in a resolution “much bigger” than a ceasefire.

A Hezbollah commander was killed in an Israeli drone strike last night in southern Lebanon, according to a report by The Times of Israel. The target of the strike in the town of Barish was Yassin Izz a-Din, commander of Hezbollah’s rocket artillery unit in the Litani River sector, according to the military.