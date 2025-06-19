Home / India News / LIVE news updates: Hezbollah commander killed in Lebanon drone strike
LIVE news updates: Hezbollah commander killed in Lebanon drone strike

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
Israel, Hezbollah
Yassin Izz a-Din was a commander of Hezbollah’s rocket artillery unit in the Litani River sector (Photo: Shutterstock)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 10:29 AM IST
    A Hezbollah commander was killed in an Israeli drone strike last night in southern Lebanon, according to a report by The Times of Israel. The target of the strike in the town of Barish was Yassin Izz a-Din, commander of Hezbollah’s rocket artillery unit in the Litani River sector, according to the military. 
Iran’s supreme leader rejected US demands for surrender following additional Israeli strikes on Wednesday, warning that any American military action would inflict “irreparable damage” on the US. Meanwhile, European diplomats planned to meet with Iran on Friday.
 
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made his second public appearance since the Israeli strikes began six days earlier, as Israel eased certain daily restrictions, indicating a possible decline in the missile threat from Iran.
 
Khamenei’s remarks came a day after US President Donald Trump posted on social media, calling for Iran’s unconditional surrender and warning Khamenei that the US knows his location but has no current plans to kill him, “at least not for now".
 
While Trump initially distanced himself from Israel’s unexpected strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, he has recently suggested increased US.involvement, expressing interest in a resolution “much bigger” than a ceasefire. 
  "Our armed forces are ready to defend the homeland, supported by officials and all segments of the nation," Iran's supreme leader said in an address on June 18. The Iran-Israel conflict entered its seventh day as both sides exchanged missile strikes on Thursday.
 

10:25 AM

Israel strikes Iran's Arak heavy water reactor, state television says

Israel has attacked Iran's Arak heavy water reactor, Iranian state television said Thursday. The report said there was “no radiation danger whatsoever” and that the facility had already been evacuated before the attack.

10:14 AM

US evacuating non-essential diplomats from Israel embassy

US starts evacuating non-essential diplomats and their families from its embassy in Israel as Iran conflict intensifies

9:51 AM

Putin says that a meeting with Trump should be well-prepared, bring positive results

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that his potential meeting with US President Donald Trump should be well-prepared and bring positive results and that he hoped Washington would take steps to restore relations with Moscow.

9:39 AM

Trump administration removing 988 hotline service tailored to LGBTQ+ youth in July

The 988 National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline will stop providing tailored support options to LGBTQ+ youth and young adults on July 17, according to a statement on a federal agency's website.

9:33 AM

Hezbollah commander killed in Lebanon drone strike

The target of the strike in the town of Barish was Yassin Izz a-Din, commander of Hezbollah’s rocket artillery unit in the Litani River sector.
 
First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

