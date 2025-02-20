LIVE news updates: Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra to be part of Delhi Cabinet

Following the controversy over Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial comments on India's Got Latent, the IT Ministry is expected to submit a response next week to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology on the existing legal framework for regulating social media content and potential changes needed to bring social media platforms under greater legal oversight.
The ministry has made reference to Section 66A of the IT Act in internal documents in an internal communication, despite this section having been struck down as unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in 2015. This development appears to be connected to a controversy involving alleged off-colour comments made by youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia during an appearance on Samay Raina's comedy show "India's Got Latent." Normalcy has returned in the KIIT college campus as classes continue, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh said. He stated that the Police had registered a case under abetment, harassment, and leading to suicide. "There is normalcy here. Classes are going on. We held discussions with students from Nepal. Those who have left have been appealed to return. The Nepal delegation is also in touch with them, and in due course, they will come back," the Commissioner told reporters.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared in court on Thursday for a hearing where his lawyers contested his arrest on a criminal charge alleging he was orchestrating a rebellion when he briefly imposed martial law in December.
Yoon was indicted January 26 on the rebellion charge carrying a potential punishment of death or life in prison. In South Korea, presidents have immunity from most criminal prosecutions but not on charges of rebellion or treason.
9:53 AM
Delhi Cabinet update: 6 MLAs to take oath as ministers
A Union Home Ministry notification stated that the president, on the advice of Chief Minister designate Rekha Gupta, appointed BJP MLAs Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Kumar Singh as ministers of the Delhi government.
9:42 AM
NISAR space plan with US example of India's cost-effectiveness: Somanath
Former Isro chairman S Somanath has highlighted the cost-effectiveness of India's space programmes and noted that for the same satellite and share of work, the country will incur five-time less expenditure compared to the US for an upcoming mission. The joint National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)-Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) project will map the entire globe and provide data for understanding changes in Earth's ecosystems.
9:17 AM
FIRs registered over sharing fake Kumbh video from Pakistan, says DIG
Uttar Pradesh Police registered FIRs against social media handles for posting a fake video about the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj from Pakistan, Mahakumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna said. "FIRs have been registered against social media handles for posting a video from Pakistan claiming it to be of the Kumbh area... FIR has also been registered for misuse of the videos of women taking a dip," Krishna said.
8:43 AM
IRS plans to lay off 7,000 probationary workers
The IRS will lay off roughly 7,000 workers in Washington and around the country beginning on Thursday, according to media reports.
The layoffs affect probationary employees with roughly one year or less of service at the agency and largely include workers in compliance departments,