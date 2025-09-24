LIVE news updates: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, deputies to tour flood-hit Marathwada

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis , his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, along with other ministers, will visit flood-affected areas of the Marathwada region on Wednesday, officials said.

Torrential rains over the past few days have left eight people dead and caused extensive damage to houses and crops in the region. Heavy downpours have been reported from Latur, Dharashiv, Beed and Parbhani districts.

In Parbhani’s Pathri area, waterlogging was reported overnight, an official said. With reservoirs in Marathwada filled to capacity, excess water was being discharged from them.

According to officials, crops spread across more than 33,000 hectares have been damaged in Dharashiv district alone. The chief minister, deputy chief ministers and ministers will tour the region on Wednesday to assess the extent of losses.

Rahul Gandhi to attend CWC meeting in Patna ahead of Bihar polls

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will take part in the party’s Working Committee meeting in Patna on Wednesday. Several senior leaders are also expected to attend the meeting, convened ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections due later this year.

Top Congress leaders have begun arriving in the state capital. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reached Patna on Tuesday, while Congress MP Randeep Surjewala also joined the gathering. Rahul Gandhi has left for Patna to attend the session.

Surjewala, speaking to reporters, underlined Bihar’s historic role in shaping political narratives. “The land of Bihar has consistently created new history, from Champaran [Satyagrah] to the present day. The policy and ideological decisions that the CWC will take under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will prove similarly far-reaching,” he said.