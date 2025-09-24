Home / India News / LIVE news updates: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, deputies to tour flood-hit Marathwada
Live New Update

LIVE news updates: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, deputies to tour flood-hit Marathwada

Latest news updates LIVE: CM Fadnavis and deputy CMs to review damage in Marathwada. Catch all the latest developments here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis and deputies to tour flood-hit Marathwada as rains wreak havoc (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 9:57 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, along with other ministers, will visit flood-affected areas of the Marathwada region on Wednesday, officials said.
 
Torrential rains over the past few days have left eight people dead and caused extensive damage to houses and crops in the region. Heavy downpours have been reported from Latur, Dharashiv, Beed and Parbhani districts.
 
In Parbhani’s Pathri area, waterlogging was reported overnight, an official said. With reservoirs in Marathwada filled to capacity, excess water was being discharged from them.
 
According to officials, crops spread across more than 33,000 hectares have been damaged in Dharashiv district alone. The chief minister, deputy chief ministers and ministers will tour the region on Wednesday to assess the extent of losses.
 
Rahul Gandhi to attend CWC meeting in Patna ahead of Bihar polls
 
Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will take part in the party’s Working Committee meeting in Patna on Wednesday. Several senior leaders are also expected to attend the meeting, convened ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections due later this year.
 
Top Congress leaders have begun arriving in the state capital. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reached Patna on Tuesday, while Congress MP Randeep Surjewala also joined the gathering. Rahul Gandhi has left for Patna to attend the session.
 
Surjewala, speaking to reporters, underlined Bihar’s historic role in shaping political narratives. “The land of Bihar has consistently created new history, from Champaran [Satyagrah] to the present day. The policy and ideological decisions that the CWC will take under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will prove similarly far-reaching,” he said.

9:57 AM

3 Maoists killed in gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand’s Gumla

At least three members of the banned Maoist splinter group Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand’s Gumla district on Wednesday morning, police said. The gunfight broke out around 8 am in a forest area under Bishnupur police station limits, involving personnel of the Jharkhand Jaguar unit and Gumla Police.

9:38 AM

UN chief warns world leaders of 'an age of reckless disruption and relentless human suffering'

With global peace and progress under siege, the United Nations chief challenged world leaders Tuesday to choose a future where the rule of law triumphs over raw power and where nations come together rather than scramble for self-interests. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the UN's founders faced the same questions 80 years ago, but he told today's world leaders at the opening of their annual gathering at the General Assembly that the choice of peace or war, law or lawlessness, cooperation or conflict, is “more urgent, more intertwined, more unforgiving.”

9:10 AM

‘Vote chori’, Trump’s tariffs on CWC agenda in Patna: Bihar Congress chief

Bihar Congress President Rajesh Kumar on Tuesday said that state, national and international issues — including “vote chori” and tariffs imposed by former US president Donald Trump’s administration — are expected to figure in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting scheduled in Patna on Wednesday.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiCongressBJPpalestineisraelRussiaUkraine

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News