LIVE News: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC, India retaliates amid rising tensions

The Pakistani military carried out unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on the night of April 25–26, prompting a firm response from Indian troops, military sources said on Saturday. This marked the second consecutive night of cross-border firing, following a similar incident on Thursday. Several Pakistan Army posts engaged in small arms fire targeting Indian positions along the LoC. “Indian troops responded appropriately with small arms,” one of the sources said, adding that no casualties were reported on the Indian side. The exchanges come amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. The attack, for which The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility, has sharply escalated hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. In the wake of the attack, India has vowed to track down and eliminate those responsible. In response, Pakistan’s military has been placed on high alert. While there has been no official statement from the Ministry of Defence, the ongoing exchange of fire signals a further deterioration in bilateral ties. Earlier, the houses of two suspects involved in the Pahalgam terror attack were demolished by security forces and Jammu and Kashmir authorities, officials said. Zakir Ahmad Ganie’s house in Kulgam district was razed on Saturday. He has reportedly been active since 2023. Earlier, the house of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Adil Thokar alias Adil Guree was also demolished in Bijbehara, Anantnag. Guree, who illegally travelled to Pakistan in 2018 for terror training, is accused of involvement in the April 22 attack that killed 26 people, including a Nepalese national. He has been declared most wanted, with a ₹20 lakh reward announced for information.