LIVE news: 20,000 evacuated as Gujarat sees massive flooding after heavy rain

Heavy rainfall continued to affect parts of Gujarat on Wednesday with at least 15 persons dead in rain-related incidents, while more than 20,000 were evacuated and over 300 rescued in different districts as administration carried out relief and rescue operations on a large scale. While rain intensity reduced on Tuesday compared to a day ago, affecting mainly districts in the Saurashtra region, administration carried out rescue and relief operations on a large scale, shifting thousands of people to shelters.
Facing criticism from the Opposition, BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Tuesday said he was apologising to people on behalf of the Maharashtra government over the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Sindhudurg district.
The 35-foot statue of the 17th century Maratha empire founder, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot Fort on December 4 last year, collapsed on Monday afternoon. "The collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue is absolutely unfortunate, painful and distressing. We apologise to all the residents of Maharashtra on behalf of the government over this incident," Shelar, who heads the Mumbai BJP unit, told reporters.
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party, a key political group, has called on the interim government to open talks with politicians and hold national elections within a “reasonable time,” intensifying pressure on Muhammad Yunus, the leader of the new administration. “People want to vote. There should be a diaogue between the political parties for the election,” Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of the party, said in an interview in Dhaka Monday.
Mizoram govt orders closure of schools in 4 districts on Wednesday due to heavy rain
The Mizoram government has ordered the closure of schools in four districts on Wednesday due to heavy rain, officials said.
District administrations of Aizawl, Lunglei, Hnahthial and Mamit have issued separate public notices on Wednesday stating that all schools will remain closed as a precautionary measure due to inclement weather conditions and torrential rain in the districts.
10:22 AM
BRS leader K Kavitha vows to 'return with interest' against those behind her arrest
BRS leader K Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, said, "I will return with interest to those who put me and my family through this ordeal. Our time will come." The BRS leader, who appeared emotional after reuniting with her family, stuck a defiant tone after being released on bail following over five months in judicial custody.
10:19 AM
Asaram brought to hospital near Mumbai for treatment of heart-related ailment Mumbai
Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who is serving a life sentence in Jodhpur Central Jail for raping a minor, has been brought to a medical facility at Khopoli in Maharashtra's Raigad district for treatment of a heart-related ailment, officials said on Wednesday.
9:55 AM
Two brothers booked for assaulting Cong member over illegal mining complaint
Police in Jalna district of Maharashtra have registered a case against two brothers, who are BJP workers, for allegedly assaulting a Congress member after he accused them of indulging in illegal mining, an official said. The incident occurred at the Jafrabad tehsil office on Tuesday, he said. A video of the incident went viral on social media drawing widespread condemnation for the act of the accused. The victim, Pramod Fadat (33), a resident of Borgaon in Jafrabad tehsil, had earlier complained to the district authorities about the alleged illegal mining activities of Sagar Lokhande and his brother Chetan from Mauje Khasgaon village, the police said.
9:48 AM
Delhi weather update: Moderate rain likely in national capital
The minimum temperature was recorded three notches below the season's normal at 23.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The city is likely to witness moderate intensity rain with the possibility of a generally cloudy sky, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The humidity level stood at 97 per cent at 8.30 am, IMD data shows.
9:36 AM
9:32 AM
8:50 AM
