LIVE news: 20,000 evacuated as Gujarat sees massive flooding after heavy rain

Facing criticism from the Opposition, BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Tuesday said he was apologising to people on behalf of the Maharashtra government over the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Sindhudurg district.

The 35-foot statue of the 17th century Maratha empire founder, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot Fort on December 4 last year, collapsed on Monday afternoon. "The collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue is absolutely unfortunate, painful and distressing. We apologise to all the residents of Maharashtra on behalf of the government over this incident," Shelar, who heads the Mumbai BJP unit, told reporters.

