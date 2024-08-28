LIVE news: 20,000 evacuated as Gujarat sees massive flooding after heavy rain

Business Standard
AUG. 26, 2024 Navsari: NDRF personnel during a relief operation in flood affected areas of Navsari. (Photo: PTI)

Heavy rainfall continued to affect parts of Gujarat on Wednesday with at least 15 persons dead in rain-related incidents, while more than 20,000 were evacuated and over 300 rescued in different districts as administration carried out relief and rescue operations on a large scale. While rain intensity reduced on Tuesday compared to a day ago, affecting mainly districts in the Saurashtra region, administration carried out rescue and relief operations on a large scale, shifting thousands of people to shelters. 

Facing criticism from the Opposition, BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Tuesday said he was apologising to people on behalf of the Maharashtra government over the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Sindhudurg district.
The 35-foot statue of the 17th century Maratha empire founder, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot Fort on December 4 last year, collapsed on Monday afternoon. "The collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue is absolutely unfortunate, painful and distressing. We apologise to all the residents of Maharashtra on behalf of the government over this incident," Shelar, who heads the Mumbai BJP unit, told reporters.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party, a key political group, has called on the interim government to open talks with politicians and hold national elections within a “reasonable time,” intensifying pressure on Muhammad Yunus, the leader of the new administration. “People want to vote. There should be a diaogue between the political parties for the election,” Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of the party, said in an interview in Dhaka Monday.

8:50 AM

Heavy showers continued to affect parts of Gujarat on Tuesday, with at least seven persons dead in rain-related incidents, while more than 20,000 were evacuated and over 300 rescued in different districts as administration carried out relief and rescue operations on a large scale.
Aug 28 2024

