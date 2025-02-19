LIVE news updates: Gyanesh Kumar assumes charge as chief election commissioner

LIVE news: More than 30 people were injured after firecrackers exploded at a football ground near Areekode in Kerala's Malappuram on Monday, police said. According to Areekode police, "The incident took place in a football ground where firecrackers were used before the start of a football match. The firecrackers burst and spread into the ground, where people were sitting to watch the match." Police said the injured were taken to a nearby private hospital for treatment, adding that no serious injuries were reported.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (US SEC) has requested assistance from Indian authorities in its investigation of Adani Group founder Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani over alleged securities fraud and a $265 million bribery scheme, a court filing showed on Tuesday. The SEC told a New York district court its efforts to serve its complaint to Gautam and Sagar Adani were ongoing and that it is seeking help from India's law ministry to serve its complaint to Gautam and Sagar Adani. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn unsealed an indictment accusing Adani of bribing Indian officials to convince them to buy electricity produced by Adani Green Energy. Adani Group has called the allegations "baseless" and vowed to seek "all possible legal recourse."
A federal judge denied a request to temporarily bar Elon Musk and the Trump administration’s “government efficiency” team from accessing internal systems and removing employees at multiple US agencies, handing a win to President Donald Trump over one of his signature initiatives.
11:02 AM
EAM Jaishankar to visit South Africa for G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be on a two-day visit to South Africa beginning February 20 to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the MEA announced on Wednesday. The minister is expected to hold a few bilateral meetings on the margins of the meet.
10:39 AM
Two bogus doctors booked in Thane
Police have registered cases against two doctors for allegedly practising medicine illegally in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Wednesday. A medical officer of the local civic body conducted an inspection at a doctor's clinic at Akash Colony in Ulhasnagar area on January 6.
9:44 AM
Gyanesh Kumar assumes charge as CEC
Gyanesh Kumar on Wednesday took over as the 26th chief election commissioner. An election commissioner since March 2024, he was elevated as the CEC on Monday. Gyanesh Kumar replaced Rajiv Kumar, who demitted office on Tuesday, as head of the poll panel. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu is the election commissioner, while Vivek Joshi has been appointed to the post on Monday.
9:41 AM
5 arrested after Nepal student's suicide in KIIT get bail
The five persons held in connection with the forcible eviction of Nepali students from hostels at Odisha's Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology or KIIT, have got bail. Sibananda Mishra (59), Director General, HR, Pratap Kumar Chamupaty (51), Director (Administration), and Sudhir Kumar Rath (59), Director of Hostels, at KIIT University, and two security guards- Ramakanta Nayak (45), and Jogendra Behera (25) were among the arrested persons.
8:45 AM
Pope Francis treated for pneumonia as his health condition worsens
Pope Francis’s health conditions are worsening as the pontiff remains in hospital indefinitely being treated for pneumonia in what the Vatican described as a “complex picture.” The 88-year old pontiff underwent additional exams on Tuesday, with a chest CT scan showed the onset of bilateral pneumonia.