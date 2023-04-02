Home / India News / LIVE: Plea of juvenility can be raised even after 22 yrs, says Allahabad HC

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 9:07 AM IST
The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court in a landmark judgment has held that the plea of juvenility can be raised even after 22 years during trial. It has permitted a sister-in law, who was a minor in 2000 at the time of dowry death, to move the plea before the concerned court to get her case transferred to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) .

Storms that dropped possibly dozens of tornadoes killed at least 26 people in small towns and big cities across the South and Midwest, tearing a path through the Arkansas capital, collapsing the roof of a packed concert venue in Illinois and stunning people throughout the region Saturday with the damage's scope.

Union Minister Narayan Rane on Saturday was acquitted by the Alibag court in a case pertaining to his 'provocative statements' against former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The court has also cancelled his bail bonds filed in this case. Earlier in 2021, Rane had accused Thackeray of ignorance about the year of India's independence at an event and said "I would have given a tight slap".

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 9:07 AM IST

