LIVE: Plea of juvenility can be raised even after 22 yrs, says Allahabad HC

Storms that dropped possibly dozens of tornadoes killed at least 26 people in small towns and big cities across the South and Midwest, tearing a path through the Arkansas capital, collapsing the roof of a packed concert venue in Illinois and stunning people throughout the region Saturday with the damage's scope.

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court in a landmark judgment has held that the plea of juvenility can be raised even after 22 years during trial. It has permitted a sister-in law, who was a minor in 2000 at the time of dowry death, to move the plea before the concerned court to get her case transferred to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) .