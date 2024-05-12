LIVE: PM Modi to address 4 rallies in West Bengal today, UP CM slams Oppn, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four rallies in West Bengal today. In his second visit to the state this month, he will hold a public meeting to support Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Arjun Singh in Barrackpore in the North 24 Parganas district at 11:30 am. His visit comes a day before phase four voting kicks in 10 states and union territories. Before this, PM Modi visited the state on May 3 and addressed rallies in Krishnanagar, Purba Bardhaman, and Bolpur Lok Sabha constituencies.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the Opposition after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal remarked upon PM Modi's retirement. Launching a scathing attack, Adityanath said that the Opposition is well aware of their defeat in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and is hence resorting to futile attempts. Earlier, Kejriwal claimed that PM Modi after turning 75 next year will make way for Home Minister Amit Shah and also alleged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be left out in the cold after the general elections.

Canadian authorities have arrested another Indian as it continues with its investigation into the murder of separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The fourth suspect is 22-year-old Amardeep Singh, accused of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. According to an official release, "Singh was arrested on May 11 for his role in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. He was already in the custody of the Peel Regional Police for unrelated firearms charges out". Separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed outside Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18, 2023.