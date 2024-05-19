LIVE: PM Modi to address public meetings in Jharkhand, West Bengal today

Ahead of fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public programmes in Jharkhand and West Bengal on Saturday, May 19. PM Modi will first address a public meeting in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand at 11:00 am. He will then proceed to West Bengal, where PM is slated to address three public meetings. First he will address a public gathering at Purulia at 12:45 pm. He will then head to Bishnupur to deliver a speech at 2:30 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend a public programme at Medinipur at 4:15 pm. On Saturday, a Delhi court approved the five-day police custody of Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, regarding the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal. Kumar was arrested earlier in the day, rendering his anticipatory bail plea obsolete. The Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal presided over the case, granting the police's request for custody. They had initially asked for seven days to question Kumar about the assault, which allegedly occurred at the CM's residence on May 13. Kumar's refusal to provide his phone's password to investigators, claiming it had been reset in Mumbai due to technical issues, was cited as a reason for the necessity of his custody. Nepal's Prime Minister Prachanda plans to seek a vote of confidence from the House of Representatives on Monday, despite opposition disruptions. According to Dasharath Dhamala, assistant spokesperson of the House of Representatives, this action is in accordance with Article 100, Clause 2 of Nepal's Constitution. The Prime Minister's office has already notified the Parliament Secretariat. This marks Prachanda's fourth vote of confidence in just eighteen months since taking office in December 2022. Prachanda expressed confidence in his government's ability to pass the floor test during a party event in Kathmandu on Saturday.