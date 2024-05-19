Home / India News / LIVE: PM Modi to address public meetings in Jharkhand, West Bengal today
LIVE: PM Modi to address public meetings in Jharkhand, West Bengal today

From PM Modi's rally in Jharkhand and West Bengal to Bibhav Kumar's arrest, catch all the latest LIVE updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
modi, narendra modi, Indian PM
File image of Prime Minister Modi from a public meeting (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Ahead of fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public programmes in Jharkhand and West Bengal on Saturday, May 19. PM Modi will first address a public meeting in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand at 11:00 am. He will then proceed to West Bengal, where PM is slated to address three public meetings. First he will address a public gathering at Purulia at 12:45 pm. He will then head to Bishnupur to deliver a speech at 2:30 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend a public programme at Medinipur at 4:15 pm.  On Saturday, a Delhi court approved the five-day police custody of Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, regarding the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal. Kumar was arrested earlier in the day, rendering his anticipatory bail plea obsolete. The Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal presided over the case, granting the police's request for custody. They had initially asked for seven days to question Kumar about the assault, which allegedly occurred at the CM's residence on May 13. Kumar's refusal to provide his phone's password to investigators, claiming it had been reset in Mumbai due to technical issues, was cited as a reason for the necessity of his custody.  Nepal's Prime Minister Prachanda plans to seek a vote of confidence from the House of Representatives on Monday, despite opposition disruptions. According to Dasharath Dhamala, assistant spokesperson of the House of Representatives, this action is in accordance with Article 100, Clause 2 of Nepal's Constitution. The Prime Minister's office has already notified the Parliament Secretariat. This marks Prachanda's fourth vote of confidence in just eighteen months since taking office in December 2022. Prachanda expressed confidence in his government's ability to pass the floor test during a party event in Kathmandu on Saturday.

11:04 AM

10:00 AM

9:24 AM

9:18 AM

9:12 AM

11:04 AM

Security has been beefed up at the BJP headquarters in Delhi ahead of a planned protest by AAP's Arvind Kejriwal. The traffic police have issued an advisory for roads near the BJP office. A senior police officer stated that security measures have been implemented, including barricades and deployment of personnel. Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Modi of targeting AAP leaders like Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sanjay Singh.

10:16 AM

Delhi to see heatwave conditions on Sunday with max temperature settling around 44 degree Celsius

The India Meteorological Department forecasts heatwave conditions in the national capital on Sunday, with temperatures reaching around 44 degrees Celsius. The sky is expected to remain mostly clear, accompanied by strong surface winds. Air Quality Index (AQI) in the capital was at 246, categorizing it as "poor" according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
 

10:00 AM

Delhi Traffic Police, wrote on its twitter handle," In view of the proposed protest by a political party at DDU Marg, Traffic will remain heavy at DDU Marg, Minto road, IP Marg and Vikas Marg. DDU Marg will be closed between 11:00 am to 2:00 pm." Delhi CM  Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday that he, along with other AAP leaders, would visit the BJP headquarters on March 19, saying PM Modi can jail anyone he wishes to. Kejriwal claimed that the BJP threatened to jail AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

9:49 AM

Horse injured, vehicles damaged after hoarding collapsed due to strong winds in Pune

In Maharashtra's Pune city, strong winds caused a hoarding to collapse, injuring a horse and damaging several vehicles. The incident occurred on Saturday between 5 pm and 6 pm near Pune-Solapur Highway. This event follows a recent tragedy in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, where a massive illegal billboard collapsed, resulting in 16 fatalities and 75 injuries.
 

9:37 AM

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Kerala for next 5 days, issues red alert for May 19, 20

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Kerala for the next five days, issuing a red alert for May 19 and 20 in three districts: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam on those days. The IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in southern India until May 23. 

9:24 AM

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal, known as 'Prachanda', will seek a vote of confidence from the House of Representatives on Monday amid disruptions by the opposition Nepali Congress. This action aligns with Article 100, Clause 2 of Nepal's Constitution. The Prime Minister's office and the Council of Ministers have already notified the Parliament Secretariat. Last week, the Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) withdrew its support and exited the coalition government.
 

9:18 AM

On Saturday, a Delhi court granted a five-day police custody of Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal. Kumar's arrest earlier in the day made his anticipatory bail plea irrelevant. Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal presided over the case and approved the police's custody request.
 

9:12 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold public events in Jharkhand and West Bengal on Saturday, May 19, ahead of fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections. He will begin with a public meeting in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand at 11:00 am. Following this, he will travel to West Bengal, where he is scheduled to address three public gatherings. His first stop will be in Purulia at 12:45 pm, followed by Bishnupur at 2:30 pm, and finally Medinipur at 4:15 pm.
First Published: May 19 2024 | 9:03 AM IST

Explore News