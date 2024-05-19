LIVE: PM Modi to address public meetings in Jharkhand, West Bengal today
Ahead of fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public programmes in Jharkhand and West Bengal on Saturday, May 19. PM Modi will first address a public meeting in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand at 11:00 am. He will then proceed to West Bengal, where PM is slated to address three public meetings. First he will address a public gathering at Purulia at 12:45 pm. He will then head to Bishnupur to deliver a speech at 2:30 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend a public programme at Medinipur at 4:15 pm.
On Saturday, a Delhi court approved the five-day police custody of Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, regarding the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal. Kumar was arrested earlier in the day, rendering his anticipatory bail plea obsolete. The Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal presided over the case, granting the police's request for custody. They had initially asked for seven days to question Kumar about the assault, which allegedly occurred at the CM's residence on May 13. Kumar's refusal to provide his phone's password to investigators, claiming it had been reset in Mumbai due to technical issues, was cited as a reason for the necessity of his custody.
Nepal's Prime Minister Prachanda plans to seek a vote of confidence from the House of Representatives on Monday, despite opposition disruptions. According to Dasharath Dhamala, assistant spokesperson of the House of Representatives, this action is in accordance with Article 100, Clause 2 of Nepal's Constitution. The Prime Minister's office has already notified the Parliament Secretariat. This marks Prachanda's fourth vote of confidence in just eighteen months since taking office in December 2022. Prachanda expressed confidence in his government's ability to pass the floor test during a party event in Kathmandu on Saturday.
Nepal Prime Minister Prachanda set to seek Vote of Confidence for fourth time on Monday
Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal, known as 'Prachanda', will seek a vote of confidence from the House of Representatives on Monday amid disruptions by the opposition Nepali Congress. This action aligns with Article 100, Clause 2 of Nepal's Constitution. The Prime Minister's office and the Council of Ministers have already notified the Parliament Secretariat. Last week, the Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) withdrew its support and exited the coalition government.
Delhi Court sends Bibhav Kumar to 5-day police custody in Swati Maliwal assault case
On Saturday, a Delhi court granted a five-day police custody of Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal. Kumar's arrest earlier in the day made his anticipatory bail plea irrelevant. Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal presided over the case and approved the police's custody request.
PM Modi to address public meetings in Jharkhand, West Bengal today ahead of Phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold public events in Jharkhand and West Bengal on Saturday, May 19, ahead of fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections. He will begin with a public meeting in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand at 11:00 am. Following this, he will travel to West Bengal, where he is scheduled to address three public gatherings. His first stop will be in Purulia at 12:45 pm, followed by Bishnupur at 2:30 pm, and finally Medinipur at 4:15 pm.
