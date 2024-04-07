LIVE: AAP leaders to stage 'Upvas Diwas' against Kejriwal's arrest today

AAP leaders are set to observe a day-long fast at Jantar Mantar today in protest against the arrest of party national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. 'Supporters of Kejriwal from across the nation and abroad will join the fast as a demonstration of solidarity,' says AAP's Gopal Rai. He also urged people to fast at home to support the Delhi CM. At 11 am, all AAP MLAs and officials are expected to gather at Jantar Mantar for the mass fasting. Security has been heightened along the protest routes, anticipating a large gathering that may affect traffic in central Delhi, with extensive barricading in place. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the BJP's campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh today by leading a roadshow in the Jabalpur constituency. Party leaders announced that he will also address a rally in Balaghat on Tuesday. The roadshow, spanning 1.2 kilometers, will commence from Shaheed Bhagat Singh crossing this evening and conclude at Adi Shankaracharya crossing in the Gorakhpur locality of Jabalpur. Both Balaghat and Jabalpur constituencies fall under the Mahakoshal region of Madhya Pradesh which has considerable tribal votes.

The anti-government protesters once again marched the streets in Israel, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and demanding early elections in the country amid the ongoing war with in Gaza. The demonstrators took to the streets of Tel Aviv, Caesarea and Haifa on Saturday, according to CNN, where they called for the release of the hostages by waving Israeli flags and holding signs featuring their images. Israelis have been expressing increasing dissatisfaction with Netanyahu's management of the ongoing conflict with Hamas, and the release of the hostages who have been held in Gaza since October 7 attack. On Saturday, TDP leader N. Chandrababu Naidu declared that Janasena, BJP, and TDP have united forces with the goal of ousting the ruling YSRCP from Andhra Pradesh. Naidu emphasized the importance of preventing the division of the anti-incumbency vote. Speaking at a public meeting in Pedakurapadu, Palnadu district, as part of his election campaign, the former chief minister asserted that the NDA partners have come together for the betterment of Andhra Pradesh's future.