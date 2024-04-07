Home / India News / LIVE: AAP leaders to stage 'Upvas Diwas' against Kejriwal's arrest today
LiveNew Update

LIVE: AAP leaders to stage 'Upvas Diwas' against Kejriwal's arrest today

LIVE updates: PM Modi's Madhya Pradesh campaign ahead of LS polls, AAP leaders to sit on a day-long fast at Jantar Mantar, and more. Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team
Delhi Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj with AAP MLAs protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Representative image, Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2024 | 10:21 AM IST
AAP leaders are set to observe a day-long fast at Jantar Mantar today in protest against the arrest of party national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. 'Supporters of Kejriwal from across the nation and abroad will join the fast as a demonstration of solidarity,' says AAP's Gopal Rai. He also urged people to fast at home to support the Delhi CM. At 11 am, all AAP MLAs and officials are expected to gather at Jantar Mantar for the mass fasting. Security has been heightened along the protest routes, anticipating a large gathering that may affect traffic in central Delhi, with extensive barricading in place. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the BJP's campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh today by leading a roadshow in the Jabalpur constituency. Party leaders announced that he will also address a rally in Balaghat on Tuesday. The roadshow, spanning 1.2 kilometers, will commence from Shaheed Bhagat Singh crossing this evening and conclude at Adi Shankaracharya crossing in the Gorakhpur locality of Jabalpur. Both Balaghat and Jabalpur constituencies fall under the Mahakoshal region of Madhya Pradesh which has considerable tribal votes.

The anti-government protesters once again marched the streets in Israel, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and demanding early elections in the country amid the ongoing war with in Gaza. The demonstrators took to the streets of Tel Aviv, Caesarea and Haifa on Saturday, according to CNN, where they called for the release of the hostages by waving Israeli flags and holding signs featuring their images. Israelis have been expressing increasing dissatisfaction with Netanyahu's management of the ongoing conflict with Hamas, and the release of the hostages who have been held in Gaza since October 7 attack. On Saturday, TDP leader N. Chandrababu Naidu declared that Janasena, BJP, and TDP have united forces with the goal of ousting the ruling YSRCP from Andhra Pradesh. Naidu emphasized the importance of preventing the division of the anti-incumbency vote. Speaking at a public meeting in Pedakurapadu, Palnadu district, as part of his election campaign, the former chief minister asserted that the NDA partners have come together for the betterment of Andhra Pradesh's future.

10:21 AM

AAP's leaders to sit on day-long fast against Kejriwal's arrest today

AAP leaders are set to observe a day-long fast at Jantar Mantar today in protest against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. At 11 am, all AAP MLAs and officials are expected to gather at Jantar Mantar for the mass fasting. Security has been heightened along the protest routes, anticipating a large gathering that may affect traffic in central Delhi, with extensive barricading in place.

9:34 AM

LS elections: PM Modi to address a rally in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri today

Pime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit West Bengal's tornado-hit Jalpaiguri today. 'The people of West Bengal are tired of TMC’s corruption and poor governance. Only BJP can fulfil their dreams,' PM Modi said in a post on platform X, 

8:59 AM

Let us all pledge to fight together against scourge of diseases: Union Minister Amit Shah on World Health Day

8:35 AM

Four dead, around 30 injured as bus overturns in Karnataka

Four people were killed when a private bus heading to Gokarna from Bengaluru overturned early this morning near Holalakere town. About 30 people were injured in this accident and the condition of eight of them is critical. According to police, the injured have been shifted to Holalakere Taluk Hospital while the bodies have been shifted to a mortuary.
 

8:32 AM

LS polls: Janasena, BJP and TDP joined hands to rid Andhra Pradesh of ruling YSRCP, says TDP supremo Naidu

On Saturday, TDP leader N. Chandrababu Naidu declared that Janasena, BJP, and TDP have united forces with the goal of ousting the ruling YSRCP from Andhra Pradesh. Naidu emphasized the importance of preventing the division of the anti-incumbency vote. Speaking at a public meeting in Pedakurapadu, Palnadu district, as part of his election campaign, the former chief minister asserted that the NDA partners have come together for the betterment of Andhra Pradesh's future.

8:29 AM

Protests erupt in Israel demanding Netanyahu's resignation and early elections

The anti-government protesters once again marched the streets in Israel, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and demanding early elections in the country amid the ongoing war within Gaza. Israelis have been expressing increasing dissatisfaction with Netanyahu's management of the ongoing conflict with Hamas, and the release of the hostages who have been held in Gaza since October 7 attack.

8:26 AM

PM Modi to begin BJP's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh today

Lok Sabha elections: PM Modi is set to hold a roadshow in Jabalpur constituency today thereby kick-starting BJP's campaign for LS polls in Madhya Pradesh. The roadshow, spanning 1.2 kilometers, will commence from Shaheed Bhagat Singh crossing this evening and conclude at Adi Shankaracharya crossing. 
First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 8:21 AM IST

Explore News