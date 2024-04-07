LIVE: AAP leaders to stage 'Upvas Diwas' against Kejriwal's arrest today

LIVE updates: PM Modi's Madhya Pradesh campaign ahead of LS polls, AAP leaders to sit on a day-long fast at Jantar Mantar, and more. Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here
AAP leaders are set to observe a day-long fast at Jantar Mantar today in protest against the arrest of party national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. 'Supporters of Kejriwal from across the nation and abroad will join the fast as a demonstration of solidarity,' says AAP's Gopal Rai. He also urged people to fast at home to support the Delhi CM. At 11 am, all AAP MLAs and officials are expected to gather at Jantar Mantar for the mass fasting. Security has been heightened along the protest routes, anticipating a large gathering that may affect traffic in central Delhi, with extensive barricading in place. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the BJP's campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh today by leading a roadshow in the Jabalpur constituency. Party leaders announced that he will also address a rally in Balaghat on Tuesday. The roadshow, spanning 1.2 kilometers, will commence from Shaheed Bhagat Singh crossing this evening and conclude at Adi Shankaracharya crossing in the Gorakhpur locality of Jabalpur. Both Balaghat and Jabalpur constituencies fall under the Mahakoshal region of Madhya Pradesh which has considerable tribal votes.
First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 8:21 AM IST