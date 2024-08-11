LIVE: Security forces launch op in J-K's Kapran to eliminate terrorists involved in Doda attack

Assam CM meets AJSU President ahead of assembly polls in Jharkhand
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) party President Sudesh Mahto. He also met Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Babulal Marandi on Saturday. After meeting AJSU President, the Assam Chief Minister said, "AJSU is our very important component, we just met and talked to Sudesh. Everything is fine, we will fight the elections well."
Five Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay in Navi Mumbai
Five Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested for allegedly staying illegally in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. Following a tip, the Navi Mumbai police's anti-human trafficking cell conducted a raid at a residential building in Koparkhairne area on Saturday and apprehended four women and a man.
Is there any bomb in my bag? Kerala man held after 'alarming comment' at airport security check
A passenger, Manoj Kumar (42), who was scheduled to fly from Kochi (COK) to Mumbai (BOM) on Air India flight AI 682, was arrested this morning at Cochin International Airport for making an 'alarming comment' to a CISF officer at the X-ray Baggage Inspection System (XBIS) checkpoint. The flight departed on time. A press release by Cochin International Airport states, "During the pre-embarkation security check, Mr. Kumar asked the CISF officer, "Is there any bomb in my bag?" This statement triggered immediate concern and prompted the airport security team to take swift action. The passenger's cabin and checked baggage were thoroughly inspected by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). After completing the necessary checks, which revealed no threat, Kumar was handed over to the local police for further investigation."
Search mission resumes in landslide-hit Wayanad; hundreds of civil volunteers take part
After a day's break, an extensive search resumed in landslide-hit Wayanad on Sunday morning to find those who are still missing in the aftermath of the devastating calamity that hit the hill district on July 30. The search operations took a break on Friday afternoon as the area was handed over to the SPG in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the disaster-hit Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions on Saturday.
UP plans to have 30,000 'surya mitras' to install solar panels in all houses
The Uttar Pradesh government plans to train 30,000 youngsters as "surya mitras" to achieve its goal of having solar panels on the rooftop every house in the state. Following the launch of the PM Surya Ghar Yojana in February last year, which aims to have one crore solar rooftops across the country, the Yogi adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has installed more than 25 lakh in the state.
Flesh trade racket busted in Thane; 5 women rescued
Police have busted a prostitution racket in Maharashtra's Thane district and rescued five women, an official said on Sunday. Two other women and a man have also been arrested for operating the racket, he said. They seized cash, a car and other items valued at Rs 10.66 lakh from the accused, the official said.
There’s a difference between decision and direction: Union Min on sub-categorisation of caste
In a conversation with PTI, Union MoS for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "The opposition is trying to create confusion. They also know that this issue… Sub-categorisation of the caste started in Punjab and then moved to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. It was the Supreme Court's decision that states can do sub-categorisation if they want to. It was their decision. However, it didn’t make any decision for the creamy layer. It was an observation. There’s a difference between an observation and direction. There’s a difference between decision and direction. On August 9, BJP MPs from the SC/ST community met PM Modi and urged to clear this confusion. It was decided in the cabinet meeting that we will follow the Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s Consitution.”
Made rich contributions to world of diplomacy: PM Modi condoles Natwar Singh's demise
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the passing away of former external affairs minister K Natwar Singh, and said he made rich contributions to the world of diplomacy and foreign policy.
A 13-year-old body dies due to electrocution at cricket ground in outer Delhi's Ranhola area
Police have said that a PCR call around 1.30 pm was received followed by information from DDU Hospital that a 13-year-old boy was playing cricket on the Cricket Ground in Kotla Vihar Ph-2, when he got an electric shock from an iron pole carrying electric wire to a Gaushala situated in a corner of the said ground when he went to get the ball. He was immediately taken to DDU by PCR van where he was declared brought dead. An FIR has been registered and an investigation has been taken up.
Shah Rukh Khan becomes first Indian to be honoured with Pardo Alla Carriera Award
Star Shah Rukh Khan added another achievement to his illustrious career. On August 10, he became the first Indian personality to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award, the so-called Pardo alla Carriera, or Career Leopard at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival.
Security forces engage with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir; gunshots fired, operation underway
Iranian actors suspected as Donald Trump campaign 'hacked': Report
Former US President Donald Trump's presidential campaign said on Saturday that it had been hacked, as reported by US-based news agency, Politico. The claim follows an anonymous email from an account using AOL, identifying itself as "Robert," which included documents from within Trump's campaign, Politico reported. "The Iranians know that President Trump will stop their reign of terror just like he did in his first four years in the White House," Cheung said in a statement as quoted by Politico," said Trump campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung.
Protest outside UK Parliament condemns violence against Hindus in Bangladesh
A large crowd gathered outside the Houses of Parliament in London on Saturday to protest the alleged violence against minority Hindus and other groups in Bangladesh following the resignation and departure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier this week. Protesters carried Bangladeshi flags and held posters with messages such as "Protect our temples in Bangladesh," "Hindu lives matter," and "We want justice."
Former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh passes away at 93
Former External Affairs Minister and Congress leader K Natwar Singh passed away on Saturday night at the age of 93. Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala confirmed Singh's demise, saying, "The news of the demise of former Foreign Minister Natwar Singh ji is sad."
'Terrorists holed up in mountains, security forces relentlessly tacking them'
PRO (Defence), Srinagar said in a statement, said that it had been earlier confirmed through human and electronic means on August 5, 2024, terrorists responsible for atrocities and incidents in the Doda region on July 24, had sneaked across the Kishtwar range into the Kapran Garol area in South Kashmir. "Rashtriya Rifles and J&K Police have ever since relentlessly tracked these terrorists and precise operations were launched on the night of 9 & 10 Aug 2024 in the area East of Kapran, in the mountains, where these terrorists were reportedly holed up," PRO (Defence) Srinagar said.
Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Police have initiated an operation in the Kapran Garol area of South Kashmir's Kishtwar range, following intelligence reports of terrorists infiltrating the region, officials said on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Wayanad district, Kerala, where a deadly landslide occurred, killing over 400 people and injuring many others. He assured all help to those affected.
Bangladesh’s Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan had to resign on Saturday amid protests. Meanwhile, Hindus have demanded protection from the authorities as they are being attacked since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.
The new Hindenburg report has claimed that Sebi chief Madhabi Buch had stake in Adani offshore entities, and hence, she didn’t take any action. However, Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch said in a statement that they strongly denied the “baseless allegations and insinuations made in the report”.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said the Maldives is "no ordinary neighbour" of India and emphasised that New Delhi will continue to nurture it. On the other hand, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu said, "India is one of the closest allies".