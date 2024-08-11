Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LIVE: Security forces launch op in J-K's Kapran to eliminate terrorists involved in Doda attack

Stay with us for all the major news updates from across the globe

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Security personnel and polling officials with election materials leave for poll duty in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo: PTI)

An operation to eliminate terrorists is ongoing in J-K's Kapran. (Representational Photo)

Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Police have initiated an operation in the Kapran Garol area of South Kashmir's Kishtwar range, following intelligence reports of terrorists infiltrating the region, officials said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Wayanad district, Kerala, where a deadly landslide occurred, killing over 400 people and injuring many others. He assured all help to those affected.

Bangladesh’s Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan had to resign on Saturday amid protests. Meanwhile, Hindus have demanded protection from the authorities as they are being attacked since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.

The new Hindenburg report has claimed that Sebi chief Madhabi Buch had stake in Adani offshore entities, and hence, she didn’t take any action. However, Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch said in a statement that they strongly denied the “baseless allegations and insinuations made in the report”. 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said the Maldives is "no ordinary neighbour" of India and emphasised that New Delhi will continue to nurture it. On the other hand, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu said, "India is one of the closest allies".
9:11 AM

Flesh trade racket busted in Thane; 5 women rescued

Police have busted a prostitution racket in Maharashtra's Thane district and rescued five women, an official said on Sunday. Two other women and a man have also been arrested for operating the racket, he said. They seized cash, a car and other items valued at Rs 10.66 lakh from the accused, the official said.
8:54 AM

There’s a difference between decision and direction: Union Min on sub-categorisation of caste

In a conversation with PTI, Union MoS for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "The opposition is trying to create confusion. They also know that this issue… Sub-categorisation of the caste started in Punjab and then moved to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. It was the Supreme Court's decision that states can do sub-categorisation if they want to. It was their decision. However, it didn’t make any decision for the creamy layer. It was an observation. There’s a difference between an observation and direction. There’s a difference between decision and direction. On August 9, BJP MPs from the SC/ST community met PM Modi and urged to clear this confusion. It was decided in the cabinet meeting that we will follow the Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s Consitution.” 
8:45 AM

Made rich contributions to world of diplomacy: PM Modi condoles Natwar Singh's demise

8:39 AM

A 13-year-old body dies due to electrocution at cricket ground in outer Delhi's Ranhola area

Police have said that a PCR call around 1.30 pm was received followed by information from DDU Hospital that a 13-year-old boy was playing cricket on the Cricket Ground in Kotla Vihar Ph-2, when he got an electric shock from an iron pole carrying electric wire to a Gaushala situated in a corner of the said ground when he went to get the ball.  He was immediately taken to DDU by PCR van where he was declared brought dead. An FIR has been registered and an investigation has been taken up.
8:30 AM

Shah Rukh Khan becomes first Indian to be honoured with Pardo Alla Carriera Award

Star Shah Rukh Khan added another achievement to his illustrious career. On August 10, he became the first Indian personality to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award, the so-called Pardo alla Carriera, or Career Leopard at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival.
8:22 AM

Security forces engage with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir; gunshots fired, operation underway

8:20 AM

Iranian actors suspected as Donald Trump campaign 'hacked': Report

Former US President Donald Trump's presidential campaign said on Saturday that it had been hacked, as reported by US-based news agency, Politico. The claim follows an anonymous email from an account using AOL, identifying itself as "Robert," which included documents from within Trump's campaign, Politico reported. "The Iranians know that President Trump will stop their reign of terror just like he did in his first four years in the White House," Cheung said in a statement as quoted by Politico," said Trump campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung.
8:14 AM

Protest outside UK Parliament condemns violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

A large crowd gathered outside the Houses of Parliament in London on Saturday to protest the alleged violence against minority Hindus and other groups in Bangladesh following the resignation and departure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier this week. Protesters carried Bangladeshi flags and held posters with messages such as "Protect our temples in Bangladesh," "Hindu lives matter," and "We want justice."
8:12 AM

Former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh passes away at 93

Former External Affairs Minister and Congress leader K Natwar Singh passed away on Saturday night at the age of 93. Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala confirmed Singh's demise, saying, "The news of the demise of former Foreign Minister Natwar Singh ji is sad."

8:11 AM

'Terrorists holed up in mountains, security forces relentlessly tacking them'

PRO (Defence), Srinagar said in a statement, said that it had been earlier confirmed through human and electronic means on August 5, 2024, terrorists responsible for atrocities and incidents in the Doda region on July 24, had sneaked across the Kishtwar range into the Kapran Garol area in South Kashmir. "Rashtriya Rifles and J&K Police have ever since relentlessly tracked these terrorists and precise operations were launched on the night of 9 & 10 Aug 2024 in the area East of Kapran, in the mountains, where these terrorists were reportedly holed up," PRO (Defence) Srinagar said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp
Topics : Narendra Modi SEBI Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir terror attack India Prime Minister landslide Kerala S Jaishankar India Maldives ties Adani Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2024 | 8:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon