LIVE: Security forces launch op in J-K's Kapran to eliminate terrorists involved in Doda attack

9:11 AM
Flesh trade racket busted in Thane; 5 women rescued
Police have busted a prostitution racket in Maharashtra's Thane district and rescued five women, an official said on Sunday. Two other women and a man have also been arrested for operating the racket, he said. They seized cash, a car and other items valued at Rs 10.66 lakh from the accused, the official said.
8:54 AM
There’s a difference between decision and direction: Union Min on sub-categorisation of caste
In a conversation with PTI, Union MoS for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "The opposition is trying to create confusion. They also know that this issue… Sub-categorisation of the caste started in Punjab and then moved to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. It was the Supreme Court's decision that states can do sub-categorisation if they want to. It was their decision. However, it didn’t make any decision for the creamy layer. It was an observation. There’s a difference between an observation and direction. There’s a difference between decision and direction. On August 9, BJP MPs from the SC/ST community met PM Modi and urged to clear this confusion. It was decided in the cabinet meeting that we will follow the Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s Consitution.”
8:39 AM
A 13-year-old body dies due to electrocution at cricket ground in outer Delhi's Ranhola area
Police have said that a PCR call around 1.30 pm was received followed by information from DDU Hospital that a 13-year-old boy was playing cricket on the Cricket Ground in Kotla Vihar Ph-2, when he got an electric shock from an iron pole carrying electric wire to a Gaushala situated in a corner of the said ground when he went to get the ball. He was immediately taken to DDU by PCR van where he was declared brought dead. An FIR has been registered and an investigation has been taken up.
8:30 AM
Shah Rukh Khan becomes first Indian to be honoured with Pardo Alla Carriera Award
Star Shah Rukh Khan added another achievement to his illustrious career. On August 10, he became the first Indian personality to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award, the so-called Pardo alla Carriera, or Career Leopard at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival.
8:20 AM
Iranian actors suspected as Donald Trump campaign 'hacked': Report
Former US President Donald Trump's presidential campaign said on Saturday that it had been hacked, as reported by US-based news agency, Politico. The claim follows an anonymous email from an account using AOL, identifying itself as "Robert," which included documents from within Trump's campaign, Politico reported. "The Iranians know that President Trump will stop their reign of terror just like he did in his first four years in the White House," Cheung said in a statement as quoted by Politico," said Trump campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung.
8:14 AM
Protest outside UK Parliament condemns violence against Hindus in Bangladesh
A large crowd gathered outside the Houses of Parliament in London on Saturday to protest the alleged violence against minority Hindus and other groups in Bangladesh following the resignation and departure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier this week. Protesters carried Bangladeshi flags and held posters with messages such as "Protect our temples in Bangladesh," "Hindu lives matter," and "We want justice."
8:12 AM
Former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh passes away at 93
Former External Affairs Minister and Congress leader K Natwar Singh passed away on Saturday night at the age of 93. Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala confirmed Singh's demise, saying, "The news of the demise of former Foreign Minister Natwar Singh ji is sad."
8:11 AM
'Terrorists holed up in mountains, security forces relentlessly tacking them'
PRO (Defence), Srinagar said in a statement, said that it had been earlier confirmed through human and electronic means on August 5, 2024, terrorists responsible for atrocities and incidents in the Doda region on July 24, had sneaked across the Kishtwar range into the Kapran Garol area in South Kashmir. "Rashtriya Rifles and J&K Police have ever since relentlessly tracked these terrorists and precise operations were launched on the night of 9 & 10 Aug 2024 in the area East of Kapran, in the mountains, where these terrorists were reportedly holed up," PRO (Defence) Srinagar said.