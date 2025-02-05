LIVE: Tulsi Gabbard clears Senate panel vote for nomination as director of National Intelligence

Former United States Representative Tulsi Gabbard has cleared the Senate Intelligence Committee vote for her nomination to become the next Director of National Intelligence (DNI), putting her one step closer to confirmation by the full Senate, as reported by The Hill. The vote was a close call, passing 9-8 along party lines. "The Intelligence Committee just voted for Tulsi Gabbard's nomination to be the Director of National Intelligence favourably to the full United States Senate. We look forward to her confirmation and working with her to keep America safe," Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) told reporters.

The vote came just hours after Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.), a key swing vote, announced that he would support Gabbard. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the United States will withdraw from the top UN human rights body and will not resume funding for the UN agency helping Palestinian refugees. The US left the Geneva-based Human Rights Council last year, and it stopped funding the agency assisting Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, after Israel accused it of harboring Hamas militants who participated in the surprise October 7, 2023, attacks in southern Israel, which UNRWA denies. Trump's announcement came on the day he met with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose country has long accused both the rights body and UNRWA of bias against Israel and antisemitism. Trump's executive orders also call for a review of American involvement in the Paris-based UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, known as Unesco, and a review of US funding for the United Nations in light of the wild disparities in levels of funding among different countries. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday dismissed claims of not shifting to the official CM residence in south Mumbai due to superstition, and said he would move in after his daughter's board exams get over. His clarification comes hours after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that buffaloes sacrificed in Guwahati during Eknath Shinde's visit to the Kamakhya temple were buried on the premises of 'Varsha', the official residence of the chief minister, so that the CM's post should not go to anybody else other than Shinde. Ridiculing the claims, Fadnavis said, "These absurd rumours do not even deserve a response from someone at my level." Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who currently resides at Varsha, also commented on the controversy, saying, "Those making these claims probably have more experience in such matters.