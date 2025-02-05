Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / LIVE: Tulsi Gabbard clears Senate panel vote for nomination as director of National Intelligence
LIVE: Tulsi Gabbard clears Senate panel vote for nomination as director of National Intelligence

BS Web Team New Delhi
Tulsi Gabbard, Tulsi
Tulsi Gabbard, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be director of National Intelligence. (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 9:57 AM IST
Former United States Representative Tulsi Gabbard has cleared the Senate Intelligence Committee vote for her nomination to become the next Director of National Intelligence (DNI), putting her one step closer to confirmation by the full Senate, as reported by The Hill. The vote was a close call, passing 9-8 along party lines. "The Intelligence Committee just voted for Tulsi Gabbard's nomination to be the Director of National Intelligence favourably to the full United States Senate. We look forward to her confirmation and working with her to keep America safe," Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) told reporters.
9:57 AM

Over 3.7 million devotees take holy dip in sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj today

The sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj is witnessing an unceasing wave of devotion as Mahakumbh progresses with an overwhelming influx of pilgrims, saints, and Kalpvasis. By 8 a.m today, over 3.748 million devotees had taken a holy dip in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati, increasing the deep spiritual fervor surrounding the grand religious congregation. This includes more than 10 lakh Kalpvasis and 2.748 million pilgrims who arrived in the early hours to seek divine blessings.

9:42 AM

Delhi's air quality worsens to 'very poor' on poll day; fog, rain likely

Delhi is set to vote amidst the 'very poor' air quality for the Assemly elections on February 5. Delhi's air quality worsened to 'very poor' on Wednesday after seeing some improvemets in the last couple of days. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 311 today. 

9:35 AM

After bird flu outbreak, Maharashtra village, nearby areas declared 'alert zone'

The Chandrapur district administration in Maharashtra has declared Mangli village and areas falling within a radius of 10km from it as an 'alert zone' to prevent the spread of bird flu, official sources said. The collector and chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday issued an order in this regard, outlining steps to prevent the spread of bird flu, they said. The movement of live and dead hen, eggs, chicken, bird feed, ancillary materials and equipment have been prohibited in the zone.

9:19 AM

Stampede in Mahakumbh caused by officials' negligence, says Yati Narsinghanand

Yati Narsinghanand Giri, the Peethadheeshwar of Shiv Shakti Dham Dasna and Mahamandaleshwar of Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara, on Tuesday blamed official negligence for the Mauni Amavasya stampede at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh. He said he has written a letter in blood to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath under the banner of Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara. In the letter, he wrote, "The inhumane behaviour of your shameless, corrupt and insensitive officials towards Hindus on Mauni Amavasya has compelled me to write this letter."

9:15 AM

Lack of chlorine in water supplied to GBS patients' houses in Pune, say officials

A water quality survey held around Nanded village, the epicentre of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in Pune city, has found there was lack of chlorine in the drinking water supplied to households of 26 patients of this nerve disorder, officials said. GBS is a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms including severe weakness in the limbs. On Tuesday, three fresh cases of GBS were reported in Maharashtra's Pune city, taking the overall tally to 166, they said.

9:05 AM

US will 'take over' the Gaza strip, own it and develop it, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the US would “take over” and “own” the Gaza strip, pledging to rebuild and develop it. Speaking at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump stated "The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too." "We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site."

8:51 AM

CM Fadnavis dismisses claim of not shifting to CM house due to superstition

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday dismissed claims of not shifting to the official CM residence in south Mumbai due to superstition, and said he would move in after his daughter's board exams get over. His clarification comes hours after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that buffaloes sacrificed in Guwahati during Eknath Shinde's visit to the Kamakhya temple were buried on the premises of 'Varsha', the official residence of the chief minister, so that the CM's post should not go to anybody else other than Shinde.

8:45 AM

Trump exits UNHRC, announces halt to funding for Palestinian refugees

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the United States will withdraw from the top UN human rights body and will not resume funding for the UN agency helping Palestinian refugees. Trump's announcement came on the day he met with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose country has long accused both the rights body and UNRWA of bias against Israel and antisemitism.

8:44 AM

Tulsi Gabbard clears Senate panel vote for nomination as director of National Intelligence

Former United States Representative Tulsi Gabbard has cleared the Senate Intelligence Committee vote for her nomination to become the next Director of National Intelligence (DNI), putting her one step closer to confirmation by the full Senate, as reported by The Hill. The vote was a close call, passing 9-8 along party lines. 
First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 8:43 AM IST

